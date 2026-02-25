Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Platinum Starts The Week Steady As Dollar Direction Has Traders' Attention


2026-02-25 02:05:05
(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) The week has started with platinum prices exhibiting signs of steadiness as the metal is currently trading within a tight range. This is a marked departure from previous weeks when the metal would rally strongly and then pull back shortly after.

As things stand, the price of platinum looks set to concentrate around the $2,150 range until something major happens to trigger a change in either direction. You can be sure that companies like Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE American: PLG) (TSX: PTM) are tracking all the factors currently influencing the...

Read More>>

