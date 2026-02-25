Biomednewsbreaks - Volitionrx Ltd. (NYSE American: VNRX) Reports Multi-Pillar Clinical And Commercial Progress

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) VolitionRx Ltd. (NYSE American: VNRX) (“Volition”), a multi-national epigenetics company, provided a consolidated update highlighting recent clinical and commercial progress across its key platforms.

The company highlighted submission of a manuscript for peer review, showcasing both a new method, Capture-Seq, and new biomarkers for the detection of cancer, which it estimates represents an annualized total addressable market opportunity of approximately $23 billion. Commercialization of the Nu.Q Cancer assay progressed in lung cancer, with the company reporting reimbursement submission in France on track, and routine clinical use expected by Q4 2026.

Volition also confirmed inclusion of its Nu.Q NETs assay in the $7.3 million government-backed DETECSEPS program in France for early detection of sepsis and further highlighted new clinical utility data for its assay in Hidradenitis Suppurativa, noting CE-marked availability across Europe.

The company also highlighted breakthrough veterinary results demonstrating 100% specificity in detecting feline lymphoma using its Nu.Q Vet Feline assay. Volition said publication of the feline study is expected to unlock a $5 million contractual milestone payment.

Volition confirmed ongoing licensing discussions with approximately 10 global diagnostic leaders, and stated it anticipates announcing additional licensing agreements during 2026.

To view the full press release, visit

About Volition

Volition is a multi-national company focused on advancing the science of epigenetics. Volition is dedicated to saving lives and improving outcomes for people and animals with life-altering diseases through earlier detection, as well as disease and treatment monitoring.

Through its subsidiaries, Volition is developing and commercializing simple, easy to use, cost-effective blood tests to help detect and monitor a range of diseases, including some cancers and diseases associated with NETosis, such as sepsis. Early detection and monitoring have the potential not only to prolong the life of patients, but also to improve their quality of life.

Volition's research and development activities are centered in Belgium, with an innovation laboratory and office in the U.S. and an office in London.

The contents found at Volition's website address are not incorporated by reference into this document and should not be considered part of this document. Such website address is included in this document as an inactive textual reference only.

Media Enquiries: Louise Batchelor, Volition, [email protected], +44 (0)7557 774620

For further information, visit the company's website at

About BioMedWire

BioMedWire (“BMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest developments in the Biotechnology (BioTech), Biomedical Sciences (BioMed) and Life Sciences sectors. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

BMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from BioMedWire,“Biotech” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BioMedWire website applicable to all content provided by BMW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

BioMedWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

BioMedWire is powered by IBN