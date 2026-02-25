Biomednewsbreaks Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) To Participate In March Investor Conferences

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) announced that its management team will participate in two upcoming investor conferences in March 2026. Seth Lederman, M.D., president and chief executive officer, will deliver a company presentation at the TD Cowen 46th Annual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, from 11:10 a.m. to 11:40 a.m. ET at the Boston Marriott Copley Place in Boston. In addition, management will participate in one-on-one meetings at the Barclays 28th Annual Healthcare Conference, scheduled for March 10-12, 2026, at the Loews Miami South Beach Hotel in Miami Beach.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals is a fully-integrated, commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on central nervous system (CNS) and immunology treatments in areas of high unmet medical need. TONMYA(TM) (cyclobenzaprine HCl sublingual tablets 2.8mg), the Company's recently approved flagship medicine, is the first new treatment for fibromyalgia in more than 15 years. Tonix's CNS commercial infrastructure supports its marketed products, including its acute migraine products, Zembrace(R) SymTouch(R) and Tosymra(R). Tonix is maximizing the science behind TONMYA in Phase 2 clinical trials to evaluate its potential in major depressive disorder and acute stress disorder. In addition, the company's CNS portfolio includes TNX-2900, which is Phase 2 ready for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome, a rare disease. Tonix is also advancing a pipeline of immunology programs, including monoclonal antibody TNX-4800 for Lyme disease prophylaxis and TNX-1500, a third-generation CD40 ligand inhibitor for the prevention of kidney transplant rejection.

