Techmediabreaks SPARC AI Inc. (CSE: SPAI) (OTCQB: SPAIF) (Frankfurt: 5OV0) Upgrades Overwatch With Universal Export For GPS-Denied Drone Navigation

SPARC AI (CSE: SPAI) (OTCQB: SPAIF) (Frankfurt: 5OV0) announced a major upgrade to Overwatch, its flagship GPS-denied navigation solution, enabling operators to export Overwatch-corrected waypoints, position fixes, and mission plans directly into existing flight software across commercial and defence fleets. The enhancement positions Overwatch as a hardware-agnostic“drift fix” compatible with a broad range of drone ecosystems, including ArduPilot, PX4, MAVLink, QGroundControl, DJI, Autel, Parrot, ROS, Pix4D and cross-platform formats such as KML and GeoJSON, eliminating the need for platform-specific integrations. The company said the expanded interoperability allows single operators and large, mixed-fleet defence organizations to scale a unified workflow without hardware modifications. In addition, SPARC AI granted 125,000 stock options each to consultants Ron Shenton and Larry Kristof at an exercise price of $1.30 per share, expiring Feb. 25, 2027.

About SPARC AI Inc.

SPARC AI designs and develops high tech solutions for GPS denied environments that enhance perception and awareness. The Company has developed an innovative Target Acquisition System and Autonomous Flight solution for drones without requiring GPS, satellite, lidar, radar, image recognition or any other complex hardware or software solution.

