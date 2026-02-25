Networknewsbreaks Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: STRW) Featured In Networknewsaudio Editorial On Healthcare REIT Momentum

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Strawberry Fields REIT (NYSE AMERICAN: STRW) is featured in a NetworkNewsAudio Audio Press Release titled“Healthcare REITs, Skilled Nursing Real Estate Gain Momentum amid Aging Demographics and Stable Income Growth,” highlighting the company's focused strategy in skilled nursing real estate. The audio editorial underscores Strawberry Fields' position as a self-managed, self-administered REIT specializing in the acquisition, ownership and triple-net leasing of skilled nursing facilities and other post-acute healthcare properties. Leveraging sector expertise and long-standing industry relationships, the company partners with healthcare operators in the skilled nursing and acute care sectors to build a carefully selected portfolio of facilities serving residents and families, reflecting the stable income characteristics and demographic tailwinds supporting the healthcare REIT sector.

To view the full press release, visit

About Strawberry Fields REIT

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc., is a self-administered real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties. The Company's portfolio includes 143 healthcare facilities with an aggregate of 15,600+ beds, located throughout the states of Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. The 143 healthcare facilities comprise 131 skilled nursing facilities, 10 assisted living facilities, and two long-term acute care hospitals.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to STRW are available in the company's newsroom at

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on financial news and content distribution for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS text alerts from NetworkNewsWire, text“STOCKS” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

NetworkNewsWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

NetworkNewsWire is powered by IBN