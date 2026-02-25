Al-Sisi Pushes Human Capital Development At National Training Academy Meeting

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi underscored the importance of investing in human capital through structured training, knowledge transfer and skills development, describing it as a cornerstone of stronger institutional performance and more effective public policy implementation.

He made the remarks on Wednesday during a meeting with the Board of Trustees of the National Academy for Training and Youth Empowerment, attended by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, Defence Minister Ashraf Zaher and other senior officials, according to a presidency statement.

The meeting reviewed the academy's proposed strategic plan, including its vision to develop qualified leaders capable of driving institutional and societal transformation. The plan aims to enhance Egypt's regional and international standing while supporting comprehensive public sector reform.

Al-Sisi stressed that trainee selection must be based on objective, merit-based criteria, free from favoritism, and that programmes should align closely with national priorities and development strategies. He also called for rigorous performance evaluation systems that measure tangible outcomes, alongside greater integration of digital tools and artificial intelligence into training methodologies.

The president further highlighted the need to forge strategic regional and international partnerships to facilitate the exchange of expertise and best practices.

Executive Director Soulafa Gouili outlined the academy's strategic objectives, including preparing qualified cadres to modernise the state's administrative apparatus, strengthening national and developmental awareness, and positioning the academy as a regional training hub and an instrument of soft power supporting Egypt's global engagement.

Discussions also addressed mechanisms to sustain the academy's training impact and maximise the value of its accumulated expertise, with particular focus on leadership and technical programmes for youth and the promotion of modern management concepts to enhance public sector efficiency.

Chaired by the president, the academy's Board of Trustees comprises senior ministers and experts responsible for setting overarching policy directions and overseeing the implementation of its strategic plans.