Egypt, UAE Urge Deployment Of International Stability Force In Gaza

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt and the United Arab Emirates have called for the deployment of an international stability force in the Gaza Strip to ensure commitment to a ceasefire and pave the way for reconstruction, the Egyptian foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

In a phone call between Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the two sides stressed the need to accelerate the implementation of the second phase of the US President's plan. They also underscored the importance of providing full support to the National Committee for Gaza Management.

The ministers emphasised that the deployment of an international force is a necessary step to facilitate early recovery efforts and ensure the continuous flow of humanitarian aid to all areas of the enclave.

Regarding the conflict in Sudan, Abdelatty reaffirmed Egypt's firm position supporting the unity, territorial integrity, and national institutions of the country. Both ministers agreed on the necessity of concerted efforts to improve the humanitarian situation and support de-escalation measures to restore stability.

On broader regional developments, the two officials exchanged views on ways to reduce escalation, asserting that diplomatic solutions remain the only path to prevent the region from sliding into further instability.

The call also touched upon bilateral relations, with both ministers praising the ties between their respective leaderships and peoples. They agreed to continue joint work to strengthen partnership frameworks and build on current momentum to advance relations across various fields.