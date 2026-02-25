Finance Ministry, IDSC Sign Protocol To Deepen Policy Support, Digital Transformation

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Ahmed Kouchouk, Egypt's Minister of Finance, announced that the coming phase will witness a diversified and expanded partnership with the Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC), aimed at reinforcing economic and fiscal policymaking, streamlining procedures, enhancing public services, and strengthening engagement with citizens and investors.

Kouchouk said the Ministry intends to leverage the Centre's strong research and analytical capabilities to assess and measure the real-world impact of its initiatives, ensuring the continuous improvement of tax, customs, and real estate services.

The Minister attended the signing of a cooperation protocol between the Ministry and IDSC, designed to establish a structured and sustainable framework for collaboration and to maximise the use of the Centre's expertise and resources.

The protocol was signed by Osama El-Gohary, Assistant to the Prime Minister and Head of IDSC, and Ahmed Abdel Razek, Permanent Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance.

The signing ceremony was attended by Yasser Sobhy, Deputy Minister for Fiscal Policies; Rasha Abdel Aal, Head of the Egyptian Tax Authority; Waleed Abdallah, Head of the State Budget Sector; and from IDSC, Ahmed Helmy, Head of the Central Administration for Information; Hazem Gamal, Head of the Central Administration for Financial and Administrative Affairs; and Khadija Arafa, Head of the Central Administration for Community Engagement.

Kouchouk stressed that the Ministry remains committed to harnessing advanced technological tools to further develop and streamline digital services provided to citizens and the business community. He added that strengthening community engagement with citizens and investors is a priority, through clearer communication, effective follow-up mechanisms, and continuous evaluation to ensure service improvement.

He underlined that cooperation with IDSC is based on a unified and forward-looking vision aimed at delivering tangible positive impacts on the economic and fiscal landscape and stimulating investment.

For his part, El-Gohary affirmed that deploying the Centre's research and technological capabilities in support of decision-makers is a core priority. He said IDSC is focused on directing its expertise and resources to assist policymakers and enhance the quality of public policies and services.

He noted that IDSC is among the government's strongest institutions in terms of research capacity, employing around 400 specialised researchers in economics, political science, and information technology. The Centre regularly supports decision-makers across sectors by providing up-to-date data, analysis, and evidence-based insights.

El-Gohary added that the qualitative development of IDSC's capabilities marks a significant step forward in supporting state institutions and advancing the government's reform agenda.

He further highlighted that the Minister of Finance brings a distinctive vision for integration and cooperation, enabling the Ministry to benefit fully from the Centre's research and technological potential, as well as its capacity for rapid communication with citizens through widely followed official digital and social media platforms that have achieved a high level of professionalism and credibility, comparable to official institutions in advanced capitals and across the Arab region and Africa.

El-Gohary concluded by noting that IDSC aims in the coming period to expand similar cooperation protocols with other ministries and state entities, reinforcing its role as a“Centre of Excellence” and a comprehensive service provider to the government.