Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatar Central Bank Announces March 1 Bank Holiday


2026-02-25 02:03:01
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Central Bank has announced that Sunday, March 1, 2026, will be an official Bank Holiday, in accordance with Clause (4) of Article (4) of Amiri Decree No. (57) of 2025 regulating official working days, national occasions, and public holidays in the State of Qatar.

All financial institutions across the country will resume operations on Monday, March 2, 2026.

Gulf Times

