Following Successful Fluid Qualification Chemours & 2Crsi Join Forces To Accelerate Deployment Of Two-Phase Liquid Cooling For High-Density Servers & IT Equipment

The Chemours Company, a global chemistry company, and 2CRSi, a pioneer in high-performance, eco-responsible server technology, today announced a Joint Development Agreement (JDA)following the successful qualification of Chemours' OpteonTM two-phase immersion cooling fluid in current-generation 2CRSi servers. This milestone sets the stage for accelerating the development and deployment of advanced two-phase cooling technologies-including direct-to-chip and immersion systems-for high-density IT infrastructure, supporting AI and next-generation chips.

Building on this qualification success, the partnership will combine Chemours' advanced thermal management expertise and 2CRSi's server design leadership to deliver substantial end-user and environmental benefits, meeting near- and long-term data center and IT cooling demands.

“At Chemours, we firmly believe two-phase liquid cooling is the key to unlocking the next generation of high-performance computing, and we're thrilled to partner with 2CRSi to meet the unprecedented demands of AI and advanced IT workloads-while dramatically reducing energy and water consumption,” said Nathan Blom, Vice President of Liquid Cooling at Chemours. "This partnership will not only deliver innovative cooling solutions; it will empower customers to future-proof their infrastructure and accelerate the transition to more efficient, resilient digital ecosystems.”

Chemours' OpteonTM two-phase liquid cooling solutions can deliver up to a 90% reduction in data center cooling energy compared to traditional air cooling, a power usage effectiveness (PUE) approaching 1, dramatic reductions in water consumption, and a circular solution through fluid recovery and reuse. Additionally, accelerated life cycle testing confirms compatibility with industry-standard IT components.

These environmental and operational advantages align with 2CRSi's commitment to decarbonizing digital infrastructure. Leveraging Chemours' next-generation fluids, 2CRSi has successfully commercialized ultra-high-density servers-such as the Atlas 1.8GG 2PIC model-housing 8 NVIDIA H200 GPUs in a 1U format, a technical achievement enabled by two-phase cooling.

"2CRSi has always been a pioneer in server cooling. As the industry embraces liquid cooling, we are proud to collaborate with Chemours to deliver some of the most efficient and innovative solutions available today," said Alain Wilmouth, CEO at 2CRSi.“This partnership reflects a shared vision to address the surging energy demands of AI and GPU-accelerated computing. Together, Chemours and 2CRSi are paving the way for compact, energy-efficient edge data centers capable of powering low-latency applications such as autonomous vehicles, 5G/6G networks, and intelligent embedded systems.”

The companies will focus on pushing technological boundaries to deliver efficient, high-density servers for AI and HPC, targeting advanced formats like 15 kW, 1U servers powered by Nvidia GPUs.

1 This agreement formalizes an in-depth technological collaboration between the two companies, following several years of successful testing conducted on 2CRSi's AtlantisTM and OctopusTM servers with the OpteonTM 2P50 fluid developed by Chemours.

This announcement originally appeared on Chemours.