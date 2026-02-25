Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
King Of Jordan, WHO Director-General Discuss Humanitarian Aid Delivery To Gaza

King Of Jordan, WHO Director-General Discuss Humanitarian Aid Delivery To Gaza


2026-02-25 02:02:04
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Amman: King Abdullah II of Jordan and Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus discussed the need to intensify international efforts to deliver humanitarian aid and medical supplies to Gaza Strip without restrictions.

During their meeting on Wednesday, the two sides also reviewed health priorities at the national and regional levels, and emphasised the importance of expanding the partnership between Jordan and WHO in a way that serves national health objectives and strengthens response mechanisms to health challenges.

MENAFN25022026000063011010ID1110789446



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search