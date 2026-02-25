King Of Jordan, WHO Director-General Discuss Humanitarian Aid Delivery To Gaza

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Amman: King Abdullah II of Jordan and Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus discussed the need to intensify international efforts to deliver humanitarian aid and medical supplies to Gaza Strip without restrictions.

During their meeting on Wednesday, the two sides also reviewed health priorities at the national and regional levels, and emphasised the importance of expanding the partnership between Jordan and WHO in a way that serves national health objectives and strengthens response mechanisms to health challenges.