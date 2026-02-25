Qatar Meteorology Department Warns Of Strong Wind, High Sea Tonight

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Weather inshore until 6am on Thursday will be relatively cold with slight dust at times, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of strong wind at places initially.

Offshore, conditions will be marked by slight dust at times, with the report also warning of strong winds and high seas.

Wind inshore will be northwesterly at a speed of 7 to 17 knots, reaching up to 22 knots at places at first, while offshore winds will be northwesterly at 11 to 21 knots, gusting to 29 knots at times.

Sea state inshore will range between 2 and 4 feet, rising to 5 feet at times, whereas offshore seas will be between 3 and 6 feet, rising to 9 feet at times.

Visibility inshore and offshore will be between 4 and 9 kilometres.