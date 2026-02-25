Qatar General Tax Authority Warns Against Suspicious Links

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The General Tax Authority on Wednesday warned the public against fraudulent emails and text messages impersonating the Authority, which contain suspicious links claiming tax refunds or requesting data updates, according to a statement posted on its official social media platforms.

The Authority stressed that it does not request confidential numbers or personal information from taxpayers via email or SMS, urging the public not to open or interact with such messages or links.

It clarified that all tax-related procedures and services are provided exclusively through the“Dhareeba” platform and other officially approved channels.

The Authority urged the public to exercise caution, verify the authenticity of any correspondence through official channels, and report fraudulent attempts to the competent authorities.