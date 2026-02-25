Qatar Participates In High-Level Segment Of Conference On Disarmament

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Geneva: The State of Qatar participated in the High-Level Segment of the Conference on Disarmament held in Geneva.

Qatar was represented at the event by Deputy Permanent Representative of the Permanent Delegation of the State of Qatar to the UN Office in Geneva, Jawhara bint Abdulaziz Al Suwaidi.

Al Suwaidi affirmed that the international system is going through a critical phase marked by the increasing number of armed conflicts, declining commitment to international law and the Charter of the United Nations, rising polarisation and geopolitical competition, as well as the acceleration of nuclear modernisation programs and the integration of emerging technologies into military systems, in addition to the growing risks of the weaponization of outer space.

She stressed that these developments place the disarmament and non-proliferation architecture before unprecedented challenges.

Al Suwaidi expressed the State of Qatar's strong condemnation of the continued Israeli aggression and crimes committed against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, including the targeting of civilians and vital facilities, the imposition of restrictions on the delivery of humanitarian assistance, and the use of heavy and internationally prohibited weapons.

She explained that 2026 represents an important milestone for the global nuclear order with the convening of the Eleventh Review Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, which constitutes the cornerstone of the global nuclear non-proliferation regime and the fundamental basis for pursuing nuclear disarmament.

She stressed that disarmament is not merely a political option, but a humanitarian, security, and developmental necessity.

Al Suwaidi affirmed that the establishment of a Middle East free of nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction remains an urgent priority to enhance regional security and stability, reiterating the State of Qatar's support for United Nations efforts in this regard.

The Deputy Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar in Geneva renewed Qatar's commitment to the principles and objectives of disarmament and nuclear non-proliferation, the promotion of international security, and its support for international mechanisms aimed at disarmament, given their essential role in strengthening peace and security at both the regional and international levels.