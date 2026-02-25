Nearly 1,500 Fasting Served Daily At Al Wakrah Iftar Tent: Awqaf

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The“Iftar Al-Sa'im” tent in Al Wakrah, organised and supervised by the General Directorate of Endowments (Awqaf) at the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs, receives approximately 1,500 fasting individuals daily, in the reward of benefactors.

The initiative forms part of an integrated institutional endowment project operating across ten locations nationwide, aiming to provide nearly 360,000 iftar meals throughout the holy month of Ramadan.

The project is implemented within a comprehensive endowment framework designed to maximize impact and ensure ongoing reward, in fulfillment of donors' conditions and with the support of benefactors and charitable contributors.

The Ministry provides complete meals in accordance with the highest standards of quality and food safety.

The tents are equipped with comfortable, air-conditioned facilities to safeguard the dignity and well-being of fasting individuals, alongside efficient organization to ensure smooth distribution and convenience for beneficiaries.

The Al Wakrah tent is among the most prominent sites, with the total number of beneficiaries expected to reach approximately 45,000 throughout the month, reflecting the spirit of solidarity and compassion that characterizes Qatari society during Ramadan.

The project extends beyond the provision of iftar meals to include a comprehensive religious outreach program aimed at strengthening religious awareness and reinforcing authentic Islamic values, particularly among workers.

Educational lectures are delivered in several languages, including Urdu, in cooperation with the Sheikh Abdullah bin Zaid Al Mahmoud Islamic Cultural Center.

The sessions address the virtues of Ramadan, rulings related to fasting, the importance of prayer and maintaining it, foundations of monotheism and correct creed, and emphasize that excellence in work is a form of worship, while promoting values of social solidarity.

These lectures are held several days a week for half an hour before the Maghrib call to prayer, allowing fasting individuals to benefit from both spiritual and physical nourishment in a well-organized, faith-centered environment.

The project is implemented through broad institutional partnerships with several government entities, including the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Public Health, and the Ministry of Municipality, ensuring compliance with regulatory and health requirements, enhancing operational efficiency, and upholding the highest standards of governance and transparency in the management of endowment resources.

The General Directorate of Endowments affirmed that the project represents a model of sustainable endowment work, combining the humanitarian dimension of feeding fasting individuals with the educational dimension of religious awareness, alongside a strong institutional approach based on digital management and meticulous field monitoring.

The“Iftar Al-Sa'im" project, across its ten locations in the State, represents a bright and civilizational example of institutional charitable work in Qatar, where tables of mercy integrate with a message of faith, making Ramadan a season for maximizing impact and sustaining reward.