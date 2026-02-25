Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Amir Congratulates Prime Minister Of The Netherlands

2026-02-25 02:02:03
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent a cable of congratulations to His Excellency Rob Jetten on the occasion of his swearing-in as Prime Minister of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, wishing him success in carrying out his duties, and further progress and development for the bilateral relations between the two countries.

The Peninsula

