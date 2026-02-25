Amir Congratulates Prime Minister Of The Netherlands
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent a cable of congratulations to His Excellency Rob Jetten on the occasion of his swearing-in as Prime Minister of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, wishing him success in carrying out his duties, and further progress and development for the bilateral relations between the two countries.
