Launched in 2010, the Caribbean Basin Security Initiative (CBSI) is a U.S. security cooperation program with thirteen Caribbean countries: Antigua and Barbuda, The Bahamas, Barbados, Dominica, the Dominican Republic, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, Saint Lucia, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, and Trinidad and Tobago. Through CBSI, the United States works to develop Caribbean countries' capabilities to disrupt illicit trafficking and transnational crime, advancing Caribbean and U.S. national security.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.