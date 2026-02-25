Sanctions To Disrupt Iran's Weapons Procurement Networks And Shadow Fleet

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

The United States is designating individuals and entities involved in multiple weapons procurement networks based in Iran, Türkiye, and the United Arab Emirates supporting the Iranian regime's ballistic missile and advanced conventional weapons (ACW) development. We are also sanctioning numerous shadow fleet vessels and their owners or operators that have collectively transported hundreds of millions of dollars' worth of Iranian petroleum, petroleum products, and petrochemical products.

The Iranian regime continues to mismanage its economy, with catastrophic consequences for its people, and prioritizes funding of foreign proxies and missiles over the basic needs of ordinary Iranians. Today's sanctions target the illicit funds that the regime uses to advance its malign and destabilizing ends.

This action implements President Trump's National Security Presidential Memorandum 2 by countering the Iranian regime's aggressive development of missiles and other asymmetric and conventional weapons capabilities. It also denies the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps access to assets and resources that sustain its destabilizing activities. The nonproliferation designations today support the reimposition of United Nations restrictive measures and sanctions on Iran, which occurred as a direct result of the Iranian regime's“significant non-performance” of its nuclear commitments.

The United States will continue to use all available means to expose, disrupt, and counter the Iranian regime's ability to procure revenue to develop its weapons programs and fund its destabilizing behavior.

The Department of the Treasury's action was taken pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 13382, which targets proliferators of weapons of mass destruction and their supporters, E.O. 13949, the Iran conventional arms authority, and E.O. 13902, which authorizes sanctions related to key sectors of Iran's economy. For more information on today's actions, please see the Department of the Treasury's Press Release.