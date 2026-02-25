Afghan, Turkmen Officials Discuss Standardizing Oil, Gas Exports

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The Director of the Afghanistan Standard and Quality Authority (ASQA), Mawlawi Faizullah Tamim, held discussions with Turkmen officials to strengthen cooperation in the standardization of goods and the export of Turkmen oil and gas to Afghanistan based on established standards.

According to an ASQA statement, during his visit to Turkmenistan, Tamim held separate meetings with the Minister of Chemical Industries and the Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Oil and Gas.

The discussions focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation in standardization, particularly regarding the export of oil and liquefied gas to Afghanistan in accordance with agreed standards.

The statement added that both sides emphasized the continuation of collaboration, the sharing of technical expertise, and the standardization of Turkmen oil and liquefied gas exports to Afghanistan, viewing these steps as crucial for strengthening economic relations and ensuring mutual benefits.

sa