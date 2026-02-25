Afghan, Turkmen Officials Discuss Standardizing Oil, Gas Exports
According to an ASQA statement, during his visit to Turkmenistan, Tamim held separate meetings with the Minister of Chemical Industries and the Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Oil and Gas.
The discussions focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation in standardization, particularly regarding the export of oil and liquefied gas to Afghanistan in accordance with agreed standards.
The statement added that both sides emphasized the continuation of collaboration, the sharing of technical expertise, and the standardization of Turkmen oil and liquefied gas exports to Afghanistan, viewing these steps as crucial for strengthening economic relations and ensuring mutual benefits.
