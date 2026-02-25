23 Domestic Standards Approved To Boost Quality Control

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The Afghanistan Standards and Quality Authority (ASQA) announced that the Economic Commission has approved draft documents for 23 domestic standards and testing procedures.

The meeting, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Mullah Abdul Ghani BaradarAkhund, endorsed 12 draft standards and 11 testing procedures submitted by ASQA.

The approved standards cover sectors including construction materials, electrical and medical devices, textiles and leather, plastics, and food and agricultural products.

ASQA stated that implementing these standards and procedures will strengthen the country's quality control system and mark a significant step toward standardizing domestic production.

hz/sa