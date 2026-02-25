Beyond The Court: NBA Players Speak Out On Mental Health Challenges After Retirement

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the recent NBA All-Star Weekend, a Dianetics outreach team engaged with current and former NBA players in conversations about mental health-an issue increasingly recognized as critical for athletes during and after their careers. While NBA stars shine under the bright lights, the end of a professional basketball career can bring unexpected challenges. Players spoke candidly about the mental and emotional hurdles of life after the game.

“Transitions are really difficult to navigate,” said Dwight Davis, former NBA Legend of the Cleveland Cavaliers.“When you leave the sport, you leave so much of your identity behind. Finding a new sense of purpose and adjusting to life outside the game can be challenging.”

Research shows that retired elite athletes may experience anxiety and depression at more than twice the rate of the general population, highlighting the importance of support and resources during transition.

“Figuring out your new identity after playing your sport is one of the hardest parts,” said Jeff Ayres, former Spurs player and NBA Champion.“Even if you're not performing at the same level as before, the qualities that got you there-the drive, focus and determination-can translate into your next chapter.”

The book Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health by L. Ron Hubbard, helps readers understand the root cause of stress, negative thoughts and self-doubt. Dianetics is derived from the Greek dia, meaning“through”, and nous,“mind or soul.” Dianetics is further defined as“what the soul is doing to the body.”“Dianetics gives people an effective way to identify the source of the mental blocks that hold them back,” explained Dianetics spokesperson Josie Gibson.

“I've seen how many people Dianetics has helped,” said Dwight Davis,“It can make a real difference for today's players.”

The experiences shared by former players reveal that success after the game requires the same level of focus and support as success on the court. Providing athletes with guidance and effective tools such as Dianetics can help ensure they thrive not only in their careers, but in the lives they build after the final buzzer.

Bridge Publications publishes the nonfiction works of L. Ron Hubbard.

Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health is the all-time bestselling book on the human mind. Visit .

Sara Lucatero

Bridge Publications

323-888-6200 |...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

MENAFN25022026004107003653ID1110789417