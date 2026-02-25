Siesta Roofing Unveils New Roof Pricing Structure Designed To Make Roofing Accessible To More Southwest FL Homeowners

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Updated pricing across metal, tile, shingle, and flat roofing systems - paired with zero-down financing and free inspections - removes barriers to professional roof replacement

Siesta Roofing, a state-certified roofing contractor with over 15 years of experience across Southwest Florida, today announced updated pricing across its full lineup of residential and commercial roofing systems. The new pricing structure is designed to deliver certified, hurricane-rated roofing at competitive rates while maintaining the quality and warranty coverage the company is known for.

The updated pricing covers every material Siesta Roofing installs - metal roofing with 50+ year lifespans, clay and concrete tile, impact-resistant GAF shingles, standing seam metal panels, and TPO flat roofing for commercial properties - all engineered to withstand Florida's extreme heat, UV exposure, heavy rainfall, and hurricane-force winds exceeding 150 mph.

"Homeowners shouldn't have to choose between protecting their home and staying within budget," said Roman Shklyar, Owner and Founder of Siesta Roofing. "Our new pricing reflects our commitment to making high-quality, hurricane-rated roofing more accessible - without cutting corners on materials, craftsmanship, or warranty protection."

What Drives Siesta Roofing's Pricing

Roof replacement costs are determined by several project-specific factors, including roof size and square footage, material selection, roof pitch and complexity, the number of stories, and the scope of any necessary structural work. Siesta Roofing provides a detailed, written estimate during every free inspection that breaks down each of these variables - with no hidden fees or surprise charges.

Metal Roofing remains a premium investment with a higher upfront cost, but delivers significant long-term value through lifespans approaching 50 years, resistance to salt air corrosion on coastal properties, energy-efficient reflective coatings that lower cooling costs, and superior wind ratings. As a certified Worthouse installer, Siesta Roofing offers European-engineered interlocking metal panels that form a watertight, wind-resistant seal built for Florida's coastal conditions.

Tile Roofing provides excellent heat resistance and hurricane protection with a classic aesthetic, making it a popular choice for Sarasota-area homes and HOA communities.

Shingle Roofing offers strong performance at the most budget-friendly price point. Siesta Roofing installs GAF-certified impact-resistant shingles backed by extended manufacturer warranties, including System Plus® and Silver PledgeTM limited warranty options.

Flat Roofing (TPO) delivers durable, energy-efficient coverage for commercial properties, with reflective membranes designed to reduce cooling costs and withstand Florida's intense UV exposure.

Financing That Fits the Budget

To ensure that updated pricing translates into real accessibility, Siesta Roofing offers flexible financing options that allow homeowners and businesses to begin their projects immediately:

- Zero-down-payment options to start without upfront costs

- Low-interest and 0% financing plans for qualified applicants

- Same-day approval on most applications

- No prepayment penalties

- Short or extended repayment terms tailored to individual budgets

All financed projects carry the same manufacturer and workmanship warranties as standard installations.

Insurance and Storm Restoration Support

For properties damaged by hurricanes or severe weather, Siesta Roofing's updated pricing works hand-in-hand with its insurance claim process. The company provides photo documentation, itemized estimates that meet insurer requirements, and direct coordination with adjusters - having processed hundreds of claims across Sarasota County and Southwest Florida following recent storms.

About Siesta Roofing

Siesta Roofing is a family-owned, state-certified roofing contractor headquartered in Sarasota, Florida (License #CCC1333318). Founded by Roman Shklyar, the company is GAF Certified PlusTM and a certified Worthouse metal roof installer. Siesta Roofing serves communities from Sarasota to Naples - including Bradenton, Siesta Key, Longboat Key, St. Petersburg, Fort Myers, and Cape Coral - specializing in residential and commercial roof replacements, repairs, inspections, storm restoration, gutter installation, and solar integration.

For a free roof inspection and personalized estimate under the new pricing, visit pricing/ or call (941) 275-2756.