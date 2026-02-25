

Toolki

Mone

Credit Score

Budgetin

Trave

Contac Abou

MENAFN - Budget and the Bees) -US">Washington State Residents Facing New Long-Term Care Tax Adjustments Skip to content Search for:Latrice Perez Taxes February 25, 2026Washington's Long-Term Care Program Is Changing Again in 2026 - Here's What Workers Need to Know

Washington workers aren't seeing a new payroll tax rate this year, but the state's long-term care program is still shifting...

Washington workers aren't seeing a new payroll tax rate this year, but the state's long-term care program is still shifting in ways that affect your paycheck, your eligibility, and your future benefits. The WA Cares Fund continues to take 0.58% of wages, yet 2026 brings a new round of rule changes that every worker should understand. These updates reshape who qualifies, how benefits follow you if you move, and what the state is testing before the program expands statewide. For many residents, the constant adjustments feel like navigating a system that never stops evolving. Here is what is actually changing and what it means for your income.

The Cost of Mandatory Long-Term Care Coverage

WA Cares still requires a 0.58% payroll deduction, a rate that hasn't changed since contributions began in 2023. While the percentage looks small on paper, workers across the state say it adds up quickly in today's economy. And because the program is mandatory for most employees, the deduction is unavoidable unless you secured a private long-term care policy and opted out before the 2023 deadline.

What is changing in 2026 is how workers qualify for benefits. Under new rules, the state is removing the old requirement of five consecutive years of contributions. This simplifies the path to the $36,500 lifetime benefit, which becomes available statewide in July 2026. These adjustments are meant to make the program more accessible, but they also mean workers need to pay closer attention to their pay stubs and contribution history.

New Portability Rules for Workers Who Move Out of State

One of the biggest concerns since WA Cares launched has been portability. Starting July 1, 2026, some workers will be able to continue participating in the program even after relocating. This is a major shift designed to support mobility in a workforce that increasingly moves for jobs, family, or affordability.

However, portability comes with conditions. Workers must have contributed to the fund for at least three years before leaving. Additionally, they must opt-in to the out-of-state coverage within one year of their move. While this is progress, it is not a simple system. The fine print matters for anyone planning a move.

The 2026 Pilot Program: A Preview of What's Ahead

Washington is also testing how the program functions in real life. A pilot program launched in early 2026 in four counties: Lewis, Mason, Spokane, and Thurston. This gives selected residents early access to the $36,500 lifetime benefit before the July statewide rollout.

The goal is to understand how the application process works and how quickly benefits can be delivered. This pilot offers a glimpse into how WA Cares may operate for everyone else later this year. It tests the systems for in-home care, home modifications, and even payments to family caregivers.

What About Private Long-Term Care Insurance?

If you opted out of WA Cares with a private long-term care plan, your exemption still stands. The state is not conducting new audits or re-verifying private policies at this time. But there is a new option for previously exempt workers who may want to change their minds.

Workers who held a private insurance exemption can choose to rejoin WA Cares between January 1, 2026, and July 1, 2028. This re-entry window is voluntary, but it is important for anyone whose private premiums have increased. Once the window closes, exempt workers will not be able to rejoin the program.

Protecting Your Paycheck in a Changing System

You can't change the law on your own, but you can stay ahead of the updates. Understanding the 2026 rule changes helps you protect your income and plan for long-term care needs. Washington's cost of living is already high, and every deduction matters. How do these changes affect your household budget? Are you seeing value in the program, or just another line on your pay stub? Washington workers deserve clarity, and your voice helps shape the conversation in Olympia.

Tell us how these new portability rules or the pilot program affect your view of the WA Cares Fund in the comments below.