Javier Palomarez, USHBC President & CEO, Welcomes Cynthia Stopani As Newest Member Of Advisory Board

WASHINGTON, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) has been recognized as one of the leading advocates for the small business community. As part of this advocacy, the USHBC maintains a growing board of advisors that inform decisions, strategy and operations. Cynthia Stopani, CEO of LaborNow of America and founder of Talenta Group, represents the latest addition to the USHBC Advisory Board.

Over the past 20 years, LaborNow has filled thousands of roles and positions for clients like Boskovich, Nissin Foods, GT's Living Foods (Kombucha) and others that supply leading brands like Costco, Taco Bell, and McDonalds. Meanwhile, Talenta Group specializes in sourcing, vetting and delivering permanent employees, from executive leadership to entry-level professionals, in tech, healthcare and more.

Javier Palomarez, USHBC President & CEO, released the following statement on behalf of the organization.

“We're proud to welcome Cynthia Stopani to our Advisory Board. Cynthia brings nearly three decades of experience in entrepreneurship, staffing operations, and organizational leadership, along with a proven track record of building and scaling high-impact workforce solutions across multiple states. Her commitment to performance, compliance, and long-standing client partnerships reflects the kind of principled, results-driven leadership that strengthens businesses and communities alike.”

Palomarez continued:

“As the demand for specialized and professional talent continues to accelerate, Cynthia's forward-looking approach and focus on the industries of tomorrow, positions her as a vital voice in shaping the future of work. Her operation aligns seamlessly with our mission to expand opportunity, drive economic growth, and empower the next generation of professionals. We are honored to welcome her expertise and leadership to help guide the Council's work.”

About the USHBC

​​Javier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC). The USHBC is a leading voice for the small business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on the success of American small businesses by ensuring they have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.

