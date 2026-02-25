Mobley Releases Six-Song Broadcast, We Do Not Fear Ruins (1981 TV Special)

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- Austin-based songwriter, filmmaker, and one-man tour de force Mobley releases "We Do Not Fear Ruins (1981 TV Special)" today. Framed as a lost late-night broadcast, the project serves as a visual companion to his latest album, We Do Not Fear Ruins, reimagined as a six-song TV performance in the spirit of late-1970's fixtures like The Midnight Special and The Old Grey Whistle Test. Jacob Creedmoor (the album's protagonist) leads a quintet through a six-song set of some of Ruins' most striking moments. As the performance unfolds, however, a Lynchian surreality creeps in, suggesting there's more to this story than a simple concert.

Mobley states,“I've always found televised musical performances from the '70s and early '80s to be so romantic and intimate in the textures and visual language they used to spotlight the artists. Since Jacob comes from that era, it felt like the perfect framing device for both conveying this group of songs and starting to flesh out the world he inhabits."

Released via Last Gang, "We Do Not Fear Ruins" is a sci-fi concept album set between eras. It follows Creedmoor, an early-'80s New York artist and dissident, who is arrested and imprisoned in suspended animation, only to wake up 300 years later in a future that barely remembers him. Across the record, widescreen pop, restless synths, and meticulously crafted lyrics trace themes of displacement, yearning, and possibility amid personal and societal collapse.

Mobley's songs have racked up millions of streams across Spotify and Apple Music and has landed sync placements on HBO, FOX, NBC, ESPN, and CW, seen airplay adds on Alt Nation, KROQ, KUTX, ACL Radio, and KEXP, and has received praise from outlets like Billboard, Noisey, Rolling Stone, the New York Times, Consequence, American Songwriter, and beyond. He's played festivals like ACL, Lollapalooza, and SXSW and has opened for acts like Cold War Kids, Phantogram, James Blake, WAVVES, Sylvan Esso, Matt & Kim, and more.

"We Do Not Fear Ruins (1981 TV Special)" feels less like a highlight reel and more like an artifact: a flickering broadcast from a timeline just adjacent to our own.