Develop Fulton Approves Final Bond Resolution Supporting Potential $500 Million Reinvestment In South Fulton

The Develop Fulton Board of Directors approved a final bond resolution supporting the potential redevelopment of an inactive industrial facility along Campbellton Road. The action advances a proposed $500 million private investment that would modernize the existing facility into a robotics-enabled, first-mile fulfillment operation expected to create approximately 750 full-time jobs, pending final real estate actions and site confirmation.

“This $500 million investment is about people and opportunity,” said City of South Fulton Mayor Carmalitha Gumbs.“It shows strong confidence in South Fulton and delivers what our residents have asked for-good-paying jobs, innovation, and long-term economic growth. By revitalizing an existing industrial site and creating up to 750 full-time jobs, this project would strengthen our tax base and position our city as a leader in next-generation logistics.”

Develop Fulton echoed the project's importance to the county and region.“Our board action reflects disciplined economic development that turns underutilized property into long-term opportunity,” said Kwanza Hall, Chairman of Develop Fulton.“This investment strengthens our tax base, creates quality jobs, and reinforces South Fulton's role in the region's logistics economy. We are aligning smart public tools with significant private capital to ensure measurable returns for our community while potentially expanding Amazon's global footprint here locally.”

The project would reposition a current industrial asset in the City of South Fulton, significantly increase the property's contribution to the local tax base, and incorporate a protective tax floor to ensure continued community benefit throughout the incentive period. Develop Fulton worked closely with the City of South Fulton, Select Fulton, and state partners in advancing the project.

“Amazon is evaluating dozens of comparable sites nationwide as it expands its fulfillment network,” said Sarah-Elizabeth Langford, Executive Director of Develop Fulton.“Local incentives are a critical factor in competitiveness, and this approval positions Fulton County strongly within Amazon's national site-selection portfolio. By demonstrating alignment, accountability, and long-term partnership, we are reinforcing that Fulton County is prepared to compete and win transformative investments that deliver jobs and sustained economic value.”

Project At-A-Glance

Project Scope: Redevelopment of an existing warehouse into a robotics-enabled“first mile” fulfillment operation designed to strengthen Amazon's national logistics network while reactivating an inactive industrial asset.

Investment: Approximately $500 million total project investment, including real and personal property improvements across a 153-acre site and the modernization of a 1.1 million-square-foot facility.

Jobs + Workforce Impact: Approximately 750 new full-time jobs, plus 500 construction jobs.

Tax Impact: The property currently generates approximately $721,748 in annual taxes. Over the incentive period, the project is anticipated to generate more than $36.2 million in tax revenue, with a protective tax floor to ensure the assessed value does not fall below its current level.

About Develop Fulton

Develop Fulton is Fulton County's economic development authority, committed to driving investment, job creation, and sustainable growth. Through strategic partnerships, responsible development initiatives, and innovative financing tools, Develop Fulton works to strengthen the county's economic competitiveness and enhance quality of life for residents, businesses, and communities.