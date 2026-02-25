Modern Vision Centers Highlights EVO ICL As A Lens-Based Alternative To LASIK For Patients In West Des Moines And Beyond

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) West Des Moines, Iowa, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Des Moines, Iowa - February 25, 2026 - -

Modern Vision Centers is drawing national attention to the growing role of EVO ICL in the landscape of vision correction, offering patients with moderate to severe nearsightedness an advanced, lens-based solution that preserves corneal integrity while delivering sharp, stable vision. Modern Vision Centers webpage, EVO ICL, outlines how the procedure stands apart from LASIK, SMILE, and PRK, particularly for patients previously told they are not ideal candidates for laser eye surgery due to high prescriptions, dry eye, or thin corneas.

EVO ICL, short for Implantable Collamer Lens, is an additive refractive procedure where a biocompatible lens is placed behind the iris to correct vision. Patients also benefit from built-in ultraviolet protection and high levels of optical clarity, even in low-light conditions. According to clinical data cited in the article, 99.4% of patients would choose the EVO ICL procedure again.

The article also outlines the differences between EVO ICL and LASIK for patients exploring their options. LASIK reshapes the cornea to improve focus but may not be suitable for those with irregular or thin corneas. EVO ICL, by contrast, uses a lens to correct vision from inside the eye, preserving corneal tissue and reducing risks related to dry eye. These distinctions are especially relevant for younger adults with high prescriptions who are looking for a durable solution that can be removed or exchanged later if your vision needs change.

The procedure takes less than 10 minutes per eye and is performed in an outpatient setting with minimal discomfort. The lens itself is not visible to others and is undetectable to the patient once implanted. It is also removable and upgradeable, offering a long-term vision correction solution with added peace of mind. These unique characteristics make EVO ICL a compelling choice for patients seeking to reduce or eliminate dependence on glasses or contacts, especially those who may not qualify for other refractive procedures.

Modern Vision Centers, led by Drs. Drew Dickson and Brandon Menke, is at the forefront of EVO ICL procedures in Iowa. Dr. Dickson is the only vision correction surgeon in the state certified by the World College of Refractive Surgery and Visual Sciences (WCRS). His extensive experience includes thousands of successful vision correction procedures, and he is recognized nationally for his expertise in lens-based surgery. Dr. Dickson and the MVC team specialize exclusively in modern vision correction and are equipped to offer all seven advanced laser and lens-based options, including EVO ICL.

The article emphasizes that choosing the right procedure starts with a comprehensive evaluation. MVC's EyeAnalysis exam is described as the most in-depth diagnostic process in the region, using advanced technology to assess the full structure and function of the eye. This allows the clinical team to determine the safest and most effective procedure for each individual. EVO ICL is frequently recommended for patients who have been ruled out for LASIK due to anatomical factors or lifestyle considerations.

In the Des Moines metro area, Modern Vision Centers operates from its West Des Moines location, offering a spa-like patient experience with zero wait times and highly personalized care. The practice was built on patient-first standards that support the growth of EVO ICL as an increasingly popular option for patients who want advanced results without the need for corneal reshaping.

Patients featured on the MVC website report excellent results, with most noting improved vision within 24 hours. The clinic's article highlights EVO ICL as an FDA-approved, well-established option for long-term correction of myopia and astigmatism.

Dr. Dickson is available to speak with media outlets interested in covering the rising demand for lens-based procedures in vision correction, including how EVO ICL fits into broader discussions about surgical advancements, optical health, and personalized patient care. For more information or to read the full article, visit the Modern Vision Centers website.

###

For more information about Modern Vision Centers, contact the company here:

Modern Vision Centers

Jordan Maddox

(515) 674-2020

...on

6880 EP True Pkwy Suite 110, West Des Moines, IA 50266

CONTACT: Jordan Maddox