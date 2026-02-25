Advanced Drug Delivery Market To Grow 10.2% Annually Through 2030

The report on Advanced Drug Delivery Systems (ADDS) provides a comprehensive analysis of the global market, including current trends, forecasts, and competitive dynamics. It highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities influencing industry growth. The study emphasizes segmentation by route of administration, technology, carrier, and therapeutic application, covering areas such as enteral, parenteral, nasal, transdermal and implant-based delivery systems.

Additionally, the report explores regional market performance across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, MEA, and South America, with detailed country-level insights. It evaluates the impact of regulatory frameworks, technological advances, and emerging trends on market development. By assessing market shares of leading manufacturers and projecting long-term growth, the report offers strategic guidance for stakeholders to capitalize on innovations in targeted, extended, and pulsatile-release drug delivery technologies.

The factors driving the market include:

Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases: The growing prevalence of chronic illnesses like diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular disorders drives demand for advanced drug delivery systems that ensure sustained release, better compliance, and improved therapeutic outcomes.

Nanotechnology in Advancing Drug Delivery: Nanotechnology enables precise targeting and controlled drug release. Nanocarriers improve solubility, and bioavailability, and can cross biological barriers, making treatments more effective and reducing side effects.

Advances in Therapeutics and Material Science: Innovations in biologics, peptides, and gene therapies require new delivery methods. Advanced materials like biodegradable polymers and smart hydrogels allow controlled release and enhance safety and compatibility.

R&D Spending by Manufacturers: Pharmaceutical companies are investing in research to develop novel drug delivery platforms and routes of administration, accelerating innovation and regulatory approvals for advanced systems.

Rise in Government Funding: Government initiatives and public-private partnerships provide financial support for healthcare innovation, encouraging cost-effective and patient-friendly drug delivery technologies.

Innovations

In 2023, Gilead Sciences signed a strategic development and funding agreement with Abingworth LLP, a life sciences investment group, for up to $210 million to fund specific clinical studies for Gilead's drug, Trodelvy, in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) from 2023 to 2026. The agreement includes a success-based payment structure, with Abingworth entitled to a fixed milestone payment of up to $84 million and royalties based on the drug's net sales.

In 2024, AbbVie acquired ImmunoGen, a leading antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) company, to broaden its oncology portfolio, including ELAHERE, a key asset used to treat folate receptor-alpha-positive platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.

In 2025, AbbVie and Xilio Therapeutics formed a strategic alliance to advance oncology treatments. The partnership focuses on developing next-generation antibody-based immunotherapies, known as“masked” T-cell engagers, which remain inactive until they reach the tumor's microenvironment. This targeted approach leverages AbbVie's cancer research expertise and Xilio's unique technology to create more effective and precise cancer treatments.

AI Impact on the Market for Advanced Drug Delivery Systems

AI is revolutionizing the drug delivery system market by optimizing the entire development pipeline, from formulation design to clinical trial optimization. This reduces R&D time and costs, paving the way for personalized medicine. The AI-powered drug delivery market is experiencing rapid growth, with significant spending on AI technologies projected to increase.

The report addresses the following questions:

The market for advanced drug delivery systems is projected to reach $487.4 billion by the end of 2030, with a CAGR of 10.2%.

The market is segmented by route of administration, technology, vehicle/carrier, application, and region.

The enteral route of administration will continue to dominate the market through the end of 2030. The transdermal route will also show strong growth of the enteral routes is, oral RoA is preferred due to its high patient acceptance, non-invasiveness, and logistical and economic benefits throughout the drug development and commercialization lifecycle. Transdermal patches are a non-invasive, painless and self-administrable alternative to traditional injections, making them ideal for global vaccination campaigns and chronic disease management.

North America will continue to dominate the market through the end of 2030. The Asia-Pacific region shows the highest CAGR. The North American market is driven by the R&D pipelines of key industry players. The Asia-Pacific market is fueled by government approvals and clinical trials, with China and India leading the way.

