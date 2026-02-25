Just Published! Pixie Littlefield's Journey Celebrates Neurodiversity And Imagination

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pixie Littlefield's enchanting journey, published by Palmetto Publishing, inspires young readers to embrace neurodiversity, creativity, and emotional resilience through whimsical storytelling.

Charleston, SC, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- I'm a Hummingbird: An Adventure with Pixie Littlefield by Emma Hartwell invites readers into the enchanting world of Pixie Littlefield, a magical young girl whose journey reflects the emotional landscapes many neurodivergent children navigate daily. This captivating tale blends fantasy with emotional authenticity, showcasing Pixie's quest for inner strength through curiosity, creativity, and compassion. Like a hummingbird-small yet mighty-Pixie learns that even the tiniest wings can carry the biggest dreams.

At its heart, I'm a Hummingbird celebrates neurodiversity, honoring children who feel deeply, think differently, and experience the world in beautifully unique ways. Young readers are encouraged to recognize their own inner magic, while parents and educators gain a valuable tool for discussing emotions, resilience, and self-acceptance.“I wanted to create a story where children feel seen,” said Emma Hartwell.“Pixie represents the kids who don't always fit into neat boxes-the dreamers, the feelers, the ones with big imaginations and even bigger hearts. This book reminds them that their differences are their superpowers.”

Designed for early readers and families, I'm a Hummingbird pairs whimsical storytelling with gentle life lessons, making it perfect for bedtime reading, classroom discussions, and social-emotional learning. Key themes include:

- Celebrating neurodiversity and individuality

- Navigating big feelings with courage and creativity

- The power of imagination as a source of strength

- Kindness-to others and to oneself

Emma Hartwell structures the narrative to inspire young minds, reminding them that emotions are not just to be felt but celebrated. Where will Pixie's wings lead her next?

