Award-Winning Author Edale Lane Launches Epic Sapphic Post-Apocalyptic Series With 'Frost And Iron'

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Award-winning historical fiction and fantasy author Edale Lane introduces readers to a sweeping new sapphic epic with "Frost and Iron: The Ashland Chronicles, Book One," a post-apocalyptic tale of political intrigue, survival, and an unexpected alliance that could save-or doom-a kingdom.

A hunter from the marsh. A queen forged by duty. A bond neither expected.

Lark Sutter has never feared the wilds of Saltmarsh Reach. Raised by her iron-willed grandmother and tempered by wild weather, loss, and hard survival, she's become a hunter and fighter who protects her own. But when a raider attack leaves her friend on the brink of death, Lark is driven to the last place she ever thought she'd go: Verdancia's gleaming capital, demanding aid from a queen she has no reason to trust.

Queen Azaleen Frost is no stranger to sacrifice. Crowned young, she rules Verdancia with a steady hand and a heart kept tightly guarded. Duty rises above all-until Lark storms into her hall, mud on her boots, fire in her eyes, and desperation in her voice-shaking Azaleen's resolve in ways she cannot ignore.

As Verdancia edges toward open conflict, fate binds Lark and Azaleen in an uneasy alliance. Threatened by war hawks, cultists, looming shortages, and scheming politicians, the two women must stand together if they hope to save their people and fortify the kingdom for what lies ahead.

"Frost and Iron" is the first in The Ashland Chronicles, a new series blending survival, political intrigue, action-adventure, and slow-burn romance in a vivid, realistic future setting. Perfect for readers who love fierce heroines, dangerous alliances, heart-wrenching stakes, and richly drawn worlds on the brink of war.

Lane brings her signature blend of rich historical detail and unforgettable women to this new series. The award-winning author has earned recognition including the Imaginarium Awards, Lesfic Bard Awards, and Rainbow Awards, with two books placing as finalists in the Golden Crown Awards. Her novels have achieved #1 status in Amazon categories including Viking Historical Romance, Historical Norse and Icelandic Fiction, and LGBTQ+ Mystery and Suspense.

"With 'Frost and Iron,' I wanted to create a world that feels both familiar and utterly new-where survival demands strength, but also compassion, strategy, and the courage to trust unlikely allies," says Lane.

"Frost and Iron: The Ashland Chronicles, Book One" is available now in Kindle and paperback formats.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

History. Mystery. Heroines worth falling for. Award-winning author Edale Lane delivers sapphic tales of action, romance, and intrigue set in richly detailed worlds. A retired teacher with an MA in history, Lane lives in beautiful British Columbia, Canada, with her long-time partner and adorable little dog.

Lane's extensive catalog includes numerous acclaimed titles (available at and Amazon), with awards and recognition spanning multiple genres and categories in sapphic fiction.

BOOK DETAILS

Title: Frost and Iron: The Ashland Chronicles, Book One

Author: Edale Lane

Format: Kindle and Paperback

Genre: Post-Apocalyptic Sapphic Epic, LGBTQ+ Fantasy, Political Intrigue

Series: The Ashland Chronicles (Book One)

Key Themes: Survival, Political Intrigue, Slow-Burn Romance, Found Family, Action-Adventure

Perfect For: Readers who love fierce heroines, dangerous alliances, and richly drawn worlds on the brink of war

AWARDS & RECOGNITION

.Imaginarium Awards Winner

.Lesfic Bard Awards Winner

.Rainbow Awards Winner

.Golden Crown Awards Finalist (Two Titles)

.#1 Amazon Bestseller: Viking Historical Romance

.#1 Amazon Bestseller: Historical Norse and Icelandic Fiction

.#1 Amazon Bestseller: LGBTQ+ Mystery and Suspense