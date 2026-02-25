403
FOREVER K-POP: A CELEBRATION CONCERT NATIONAL TOUR DATES ANNOUNCED
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Right Angle Entertainment and Maple Tree Entertainment today announced the national tour schedule for Forever K-Pop – A Celebration Concert, a brand-new concert experience set to burst onto stages March 25 in Bloomington, IL, before visiting Los Angeles, New York, and more than 30 cities nationwide. Inspired by the worldwide K-Pop phenomenon and the recent smash-hit film KPop Demon Hunters, the production delivers the ultimate K-Pop fan night out, bringing a next-level, fan-powered tribute experience and today's biggest hits to life on stage. Tickets and VIP Superfan packages (includes premium tickets, photo opp, merch, and early access to the venue) are on sale now and available at .
Forever K-Pop - A Celebration Concert fuses live singing and dancing, bold costuming, and cinematic visuals to create a dazzling stage production. The show features a dynamic cast of singers and dancers including Leo Lam (KAI), Ally Choe (SORA), Tuânminh A. Đỗ (JIN), Emily Anne Goes (MINA), Marine Tamada-Wu (LUNA), and Amanda Nawata Neiman as DJ NARI. Under the direction of Dean Elliott and choreography by Antoinette DiPietropolo, the company delivers the precision, athleticism, and electrifying stage presence synonymous with the K-pop genre.
The 2026 tour schedule includes:
March 25 | Bloomington, IL | Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts
March 26 | Waukegan, IL | Genesee Theatre
March 27 | Indianapolis, IN | Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
March 28 | Columbus, OH | Mershon Auditorium
March 29 | Midland, MI | Midland Center for the Arts Auditorium
March 31 | Milwaukee, WI | Uihlein Hall, Marcus Center
April 1 | Cincinnati, OH | Taft Theatre
April 2 | Buffalo, NY | UB Centre for the Arts – Mainstage Theatre
April 3 | Morristown, NJ | Mayo Performing Arts Center
April 4 | Raleigh, NC | Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts
April 7 | Glenside, PA | Keswick Theater
April 8 | Boston, MA | Emerson Colonial Theatre
April 10 | New York, NY | United Palace
April 11 | Staten Island, NY | St. George Theatre
April 12 | Mashantucket, CT | Foxwoods Resort Casino - Premier Theater
April 14 | Johnson City, TN | ETSU Martin Center
April 15 | Evansville, IN | Aiken Theatre at Old National Events Plaza
April 16 | Cleveland, OH | Playhouse Square - KeyBank State Theatre
April 17 | Joliet, IL | Rialto Square Theatre
April 18 | Fort Wayne, IN | Embassy Theatre
April 22 | Tampa, FL | Straz Center - Carol Morsani Hall
April 23 | Orlando, FL | Dr. Phillips Center - Walt Disney Theater
April 24 | Palm Beach, FL | Glazer Hall
April 25 | Albany, GA | Albany Civic Center Arena
April 26 | Huntsville, AL | VBC Mark C. Smith Concert Hall
April 28 | Minneapolis, MN | State Theatre
April 29 | Kansas City, MO | The Midland Theatre
May 1 | Grand Prairie, TX | Texas Trust CU Theatre
May 3 | McAllen, TX | McAllen Performing Arts Center
May 5 | Colorado Springs, CO | Pikes Peak Center
May 6 | Denver, CO | Paramount Theatre
May 8 | Chandler, AZ | Wild Horse Pass
May 9 | Costa Mesa, CA | Segerstrom Hall
May 10 | Los Angeles, CA | The United Theater on Broadway
Presented in two exhilarating 45-minute acts, the show captures the pulse of the global K-pop movement while spotlighting iconic moments and breakout anthems including Katseye's“Debut,” and“Golden” and“Soda Pop” by K-Pop Demon Hunters' breakout sensations HUNTR/X (Huntrix) and Saja Boys, respectively. Other chart-topping hits in the set list include“Seven” by Jungkook featuring Latto, BTS'“Butter,” BLACKPINK's“Ddu-Du Ddu-Du,” NewJeans'“Supershy,” and Stray Kids'“Maniac.”
For more information, tour dates, and tickets, visit and follow @ForeverKpopLiveConcert on Instagram and @ForeverKpopLive on TikTok; #foreverkpoplive.
ABOUT RIGHT ANGLE ENTERTAINMENT (Producers)
Right Angle Entertainment (RAE) specializes in the production, marketing, management and distribution of live theatrical, digital, and concert events. RAE's proud roster includes:“Wheel of Fortune Live!,” Hasbro's“Clue: A Walking Mystery” immersive experience,“Dolly Parton's Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol,”“Ninja Kidz Live,”“Jay Shetty Love Rules – World Tour,”“The Simon & Garfunkel Story,”“The Psychology of Serial Killers,” “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical,” and London's close-up magic show“The Magician's Table” among many others.
ABOUT MAPLE TREE ENTERTAINMENT (Producers)
Operating in both the U.S. and the UK, Maple Tree Entertainment specializes in putting together unique live shows, primarily in theatres/concert halls worldwide. These include the multi-award winning The Simon & Garfunkel Story, Neighbours - The Celebration Tour, Hollyoaks - The 30th Anniversary Tour, Buddy - The Musical, The Psychology of Serial Killers, The Young Ones - Live In Conversation, The Life & Music of George Michael, An Evening with Richard Dreyfuss and Johnny Cash - The Official Concert Experience.
Legal Disclaimer:
