India, Nepal Ink Environmental Mou


2026-02-25 12:30:42
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Feb 25 (KUNA) -- India and Nepal signed on Wednesday an MoU to strengthen cooperation in forests, wildlife, environment, biodiversity conservation and climate change.
A statement from the Indian Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change said that the Ministry inked the MoU with the Ministry of Forests and Environment of Nepal in New Delhi to promote cooperation in the areas of forests, wildlife, environment, biodiversity conservation and climate change, including restoration of wildlife corridors and interlinking areas, and exchange of knowledge, technical expertise and best practices.
"India and Nepal are endowed with rich biodiversity and natural heritage and have established extensive networks of Protected Areas in their respective territories. Both countries are also Parties to several multilateral environmental agreements and conventions," the statement said.
The MoU envisages cooperation in formulation of biodiversity conservation strategies at the landscape level with emphasis on key species such as elephants, Gangetic dolphins, rhinoceroses, snow leopards, tigers and vultures, the statement explained. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

