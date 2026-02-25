Crypto News Today: Pepeto Presale Tops $7.32M As Trump Fuels Bitcoin And Bitcoin Price Prediction Targets $225K

Pepeto just did something no meme coin presale has done. It crossed $7.32 million raised, shipped three working product demos, and doubled its community across every platform. All during a crash. The latest development update pushed PepetoSwap, Pepeto Bridge, and Pepeto Exchange into upgraded versions holders can test at Pepeto official website right now. Fake tokens flooding DEXs tell you everything. Scammers only clone what's about to explode. This is the crypto news story nobody expected during a bitcoin price prediction debate over $225,000. Trump just pumped $52 billion into crypto with one speech. But Pepeto was running before that money arrived.

Crypto News Today: Trump State of the Union Shifts Crypto News as Bitcoin Price Prediction Models Target $225K and Pepeto Catches the Wave

Two things changed every bitcoin price prediction model this week. Trump's State of the Union pushed Bitcoin above $66,000 as $52 billion surged into crypto news markets. Trump praised America's 'roaring' economy. Then Cathie Wood told Bitcoin Magazine the US government will likely start buying Bitcoin for its strategic reserve in 2026. Government purchasing. Not holding seized coins. If that happens, every bitcoin price prediction under $200,000 looks low. Trump Media filed Bitcoin ETFs. The crypto news signal is loud. But Pepeto holders heard it first.

When a government buys Bitcoin, capital cascades through every crypto news layer. CNBC's bitcoin price prediction roundup shows forecasts from $75,000 to $225,000 for 2026. That's 3x at best for BTC holders. BONK turned $500 into $500,000 last cycle with zero products. FLOKI turned early entries into generational money with zero infrastructure. Those returns came from presale positioning. Trump keeps pumping crypto news liquidity. Cathie Wood keeps raising bitcoin price prediction targets. And Pepeto keeps raising millions during Fear Index 5 while shipping products. That contradiction only makes sense if you understand what follows.

Why Pepeto Is the Crypto News Story Every Bitcoin Price Prediction Model Misses as Trump Pumps Liquidity Into Meme Coins

Every meme coin that made millionaires had the same weakness. No infrastructure. DOGE runs on hype. SHIB on community. PEPE on culture. None built tools. Pepeto built the operating system underneath. PepetoSwap processes cross chain meme token swaps. Pepeto Bridge connects ecosystems that couldn't talk before. Pepeto Exchange trades at zero fees. SolidProof and Coinsult completed dual audits. Zero tax. Pepe cofounder. Binance listing locked at six zeros. While every bitcoin price prediction headline in crypto news debates whether Trump will push BTC to $150,000 or $225,000, Pepeto quietly built what meme coins always needed. The pipes for Trump era liquidity to flow through.

Think about what Cathie Wood is saying. The US government might buy Bitcoin. If that bitcoin price prediction catalyst lands, BTC doubles. But underneath, BONK went from nothing to $2 billion. FLOKI hit $3 billion. Both with zero utility. Pepeto at $0.000000185 with three working demos and confirmed Binance listing hasn't started. A $50 million cap is 100x. A $200 million cap after Trump driven crypto news volume is 400x. Staking at 212% APY turns $10,000 into $21,400 yearly while you wait. But don't confuse yield with the main play. Six zeros disappearing is the play. Pepeto is 70% filled. Fake tokens wouldn't exist if this didn't matter. By the time bitcoin price prediction headlines catch up, the presale door shuts.



Important Pepeto Presale Disclaimer

IMPORTANT: Pepeto is in presale only. NOT on any exchange or DEX. No trading is live. As Trump driven crypto news brings new investors, fake Pepeto tokens appear daily. Buy ONLY through Pepeto official website. Every bitcoin price prediction rally attracts scammers.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the best bitcoin price prediction for 2026? Forecasts range $75,000 to $225,000 per CNBC. Cathie Wood believes US government buying under Trump could push Bitcoin higher. That's 2x to 3x for BTC. Crypto news presales at six zeros offer 100x to 400x.

How is Trump involved in crypto news? Trump's State of the Union pumped $52 billion into crypto overnight. His administration created a strategic Bitcoin reserve. Trump Media filed Bitcoin ETFs. Every bitcoin price prediction adjusts higher on Trump era policies.

How to buy Pepeto before Binance listing? Only at Pepeto official website. No trading live. Fake tokens daily. 70% filled at $0.000000185.

About Pepeto

Pepeto is meme coin infrastructure. PepetoSwap, Pepeto Bridge, Pepeto Exchange. Three demos live. Dual audits. Zero tax. 212% staking. Pepe cofounder. Binance confirmed. $0.000000185. $7.32M raised. As crypto news shifts on Trump and every bitcoin price prediction expands, Pepeto offers six zeros with real products.

