Ramadan 2026 Real Estate Outlook: Betterhomes Forecasts 8 To 12% Growth As Demand Momentum Continues
From Ramadan 2025 to 2026: what the numbers are showing The Ramadan 2026 forecast is supported by the strong year-on-year performance recorded during Ramadan 2025, which demonstrated that seasonal periods are increasingly shaped by market fundamentals rather than sentiment alone. betterhomes analysis shows that Ramadan 2025 delivered strong growth compared to the same period in 2024: -p decoding="async" class="CToWUd" title="DSC03182-3" src="#" alt="DSC03182-3" width="620" data-bit="iit" />
“Based on current transaction patterns and buyer intent, we expect a further 8–12% increase in activity during Ramadan 2026, reflecting a market defined by consistency rather than seasonality,” he adds, pointing to continued confidence from both end-users and investors shaping Dubai's property landscape.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment