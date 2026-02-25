Ramadan 2026 Real Estate Outlook: Betterhomes Forecasts 8 To 12% Growth As Demand Momentum Continues

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) While Ramadan is often associated with a seasonal recalibration in activity, current transaction patterns and buyer intent point to a market that continues to be driven by end-user confidence and sustained investor demand.From Ramadan 2025 to 2026: what the numbers are showing

The Ramadan 2026 forecast is supported by the strong year-on-year performance recorded during Ramadan 2025, which demonstrated that seasonal periods are increasingly shaped by market fundamentals rather than sentiment alone.

betterhomes analysis shows that Ramadan 2025 delivered strong growth compared to the same period in 2024: -p decoding="async" class="CToWUd" title="DSC03182-3" src="#" alt="DSC03182-3" width="620" data-bit="iit" />

“Based on current transaction patterns and buyer intent, we expect a further 8–12% increase in activity during Ramadan 2026, reflecting a market defined by consistency rather than seasonality,” he adds, pointing to continued confidence from both end-users and investors shaping Dubai's property landscape.