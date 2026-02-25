ANSR Report Evaluates Hyderabad Advantages For Global Capability Centers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BENGALURU, KA, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BENGALURU, KA - February 25, 2026 - -

ANSR has released a comprehensive industry analysis evaluating the rapid emergence of Hyderabad as a premier destination for establishing Global Capability Centers within the Indian market. The newly published assessment notes that the city has quickly achieved operational parity with established hubs like Bengaluru, attracting seventy new enterprise capability centers in the 2025 fiscal year alone and directly supporting the regional objective of a trillion-dollar economy. Organizations currently evaluating geographic strategies for establishing high-performance operational hubs can access foundational planning frameworks at ansr/all-about-global-capability-centers to guide their location decisions. The report identifies strong urban infrastructure, a highly skilled technical workforce, and a business-friendly policy environment as the primary strategic catalysts driving this accelerated sector growth.

A central factor driving this expansion is the region's robust educational infrastructure and deep historical legacy in science and technology. The city hosts legacy institutions that laid the early foundation for the national STEM ecosystem, producing a steady pipeline of engineering graduates who currently support over seven hundred technology companies. Modern capability centers are actively collaborating with local academic institutions to bridge practical skill gaps, establishing specialized research laboratories to align classroom training directly with corporate operational requirements. This localized talent development model ensures a sustainable workforce capable of supporting complex digital growth and staffing the massive global campuses being constructed by multinational technology corporations.

The analysis details how this deep talent pipeline has fostered a highly concentrated industry ecosystem across the metropolitan area. As of early 2025, Hyderabad hosts over three hundred and fifty capability centers employing more than three hundred thousand specialized technical professionals. The broader regional technology workforce approaches one million individuals, enabling the city to generate approximately one-third of the total national software exports. This intense concentration of enterprise activity currently drives nearly half of the total commercial office space demand within the region, highlighting the sector's central role in sustained urban economic expansion.

Beyond sheer talent availability, the regional commercial real estate market offers highly competitive pricing models for large-scale enterprise deployments. Average rental rates for premium, fully furnished office spaces in established technology districts like Gachibowli and HITEC City typically range from fifty-five to one hundred and ten rupees per square foot monthly. Operating a facility in this market yields substantial structural cost advantages, with annual real estate costs per seat falling between one thousand and two thousand five hundred dollars. Furthermore, baseline payroll expenses generally remain thirty to forty percent lower than comparable operations in Eastern Europe or Latin America, providing significant long-term operational efficiency.

To support this massive influx of corporate investment, local authorities are executing extensive infrastructure upgrades across regional transit and public utility networks. The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport is undergoing significant physical expansion, constructing a new runway and a second terminal to increase annual passenger capacity from thirty million to forty-five million individuals. Simultaneously, the state government has approved massive extensions to the metropolitan rail network, including an eighty-six-kilometer transport corridor connecting the airport to newly designated future business districts at an estimated cost of nearly twenty thousand crore rupees. These large infrastructure projects are seamlessly complemented by the localized development of pedestrian skywalks and modernized transit stations to ensure smooth workforce mobility.

The regional regulatory and policy environment provides a robust incentive framework designed specifically to mitigate initial setup risks for large-scale corporate investments. The regional government has streamlined ongoing business operations through the TS-iPASS self-certification system, offering targeted exemptions on industrial land stamp duties and comprehensive reimbursements for necessary workforce training expenses. While the report objectively notes that delayed disbursements under certain historical incentive schemes require careful corporate financial planning, the overall sector-specific policies enable global companies to meet international compliance standards without bearing prohibitive upfront costs. For a complete detailed review of these strategic pillars and the associated market data, organizations can access the full analysis outlining the 5 Great Reasons to Choose Hyderabad for Your Next GCC.

About ANSR

ANSR is the definitive global leader in establishing and operating Global Capability Centers. With over 200+ GCCs established and more than 250k+ people hired for Fortune 500 companies across key innovation hubs, ANSR combines unparalleled strategic insight, proven execution capabilities, and proprietary technology solutions to help enterprises build and grow their global teams. Managing over 12M+ sq ft of enterprise workspace and bringing 20+ years of experience to the sector, the organization has created $2B+ in investments. As creators of the revolutionary 1Wrk platform and a thriving 3.6M+ GCC Professionals Network, ANSR continues to redefine how enterprises achieve operational excellence and accelerate their digital transformation journeys. To know more, visit.

###

For more information about ANSR Global Corporation Private Limited, contact the company here:

ANSR Global

Clint Thomas

+919739097351

...

Ground and 3rd Floor, L1, Banyan Block, Manyata Embassy Business Park SEZ, Nagawara Outer Ring Road, Bengaluru 560 045

CONTACT: Clint Thomas