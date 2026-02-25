Bank of Åland Plc

Annual Financial Report

February 25, 2026, 18.40 EET



The 2025 Annual Report of the Bank of Åland Plc has been published

The Annual Report for 2025 of the Bank of Åland Plc (Ålandsbanken Abp) was published today in Swedish and English. The Compensation Report and the Capital and Risk Management Report were published as separate documents at the same time.

The financial reports in Swedish are being published in compliance with European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements. In line with ESEF requirements, the primary portions of the consolidated financial statements have been marked up with XBRL tags.

The authorised public accounting company KPMG Oy has provided an independent auditors' affidavit of reasonable assurance about the Bank of Åland Plc's ESEF financial statements.

The Annual Report, the Compensation Report and the Capital and Risk management Report are available for downloading from our website:

Annual Report

Compensation Report



Capital and Risk Management Report



Bank of Åland Plc

For further information, please contact:

Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, Bank of Åland, tel +358 40 512 7505

Attachments



ersattningsrapport2025en

capital and risk management report 2025en arsredovisn2025en