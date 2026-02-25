1UP Plumbing Celebrates Three Years Of Service With Expanded Emergency Response And Water Conservation Technologies

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) APACHE JUNCTION, AZ, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

1UP Plumbing, a full-service plumbing company serving the Phoenix metropolitan area, marks its third anniversary by announcing expanded emergency response capabilities and advanced water conservation technologies designed to address Arizona's ongoing water challenges and infrastructure needs.

The company, which began operations in 2023, has introduced new service offerings including trenchless sewer repair technology, advanced leak detection systems, and comprehensive water treatment solutions. These additions come as Arizona continues to face drought conditions and water scarcity concerns that affect residential and commercial properties throughout the region.

"Three years of serving the Phoenix community has shown us the critical need for both immediate emergency response and long-term water conservation strategies," said Terrence Kay, Operations Director at 1UP Plumbing. "Our expanded capabilities allow us to respond to urgent plumbing emergencies while helping property owners implement water-saving technologies that reduce consumption and protect infrastructure."

The enhanced emergency response system provides 24-hour availability for urgent plumbing issues including burst pipes, severe leaks, and sewer line failures. This service expansion addresses infrastructure challenges in the Phoenix area, where temperature fluctuations ranging from freezing winters to extreme summer heat place significant stress on plumbing systems.

1UP Plumbing in Phoenix, Arizona has incorporated camera inspection technology for sewer and drain lines, enabling technicians to identify problems without invasive exploratory work. The trenchless repair methods allow for sewer line repairs with minimal property disruption, reducing repair time and excavation requirements.

Water conservation technologies now available include water softener installation, filtration systems, and tankless water heater upgrades. These systems address hard water conditions common throughout Arizona while reducing water waste. The company's leak detection services utilize acoustic and thermal imaging technology to identify hidden leaks that may contribute to water loss.

"Arizona residents lose an estimated 12,000 gallons of water annually from household leaks alone," Kay noted. "Our diagnostic tools and repair methods help identify and resolve these issues, supporting both individual conservation efforts and regional water management goals."

The service expansion extends across the Phoenix metropolitan area including Mesa, Gilbert, Chandler, Glendale, Scottsdale, Apache Junction, and Gold Canyon. Each location receives access to the full range of plumbing services and emergency response capabilities.

Recent data from the Arizona Department of Water Resources indicates that the state's water supplies continue to face pressure from population growth and ongoing drought conditions. Infrastructure upgrades and leak prevention have been identified as key components in water conservation efforts across the region.





1UP Plumbing provides residential and commercial plumbing services including routine maintenance, inspections, repairs, and installations. The company serves as a plumber in Phoenix, Arizona, offering traditional plumbing repairs, gas line services, garbage disposal installation, sump pump maintenance, and sewer and drain solutions. Founded in 2023, the company operates from its Apache Junction headquarters and maintains service coverage throughout the Phoenix metropolitan area.

###

For more information about 1UP PLUMBING, contact the company here:

1UP PLUMBING

Terrence Kay

(602) PLUMBING

315 S Stardust Ln

Apache Junction, AZ 85120

CONTACT: Terrence Kay