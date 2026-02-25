Akshay Kumar Draws Attention To Back-Breaking Pressure On Cops

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Feb 25 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who hosts the gaming reality show 'Wheel of Fortune', has lauded the efforts of the men in uniform. The actor said that the cops deserve every bit of praise but in reality it's a thankless job.

The special episode of the show features Sandeep Sharma, (U.P Police), Sayali Karekar (Mumbai Crime Branch) and Amol Kamble (Mumbai Head Constable) all serving members of the police department, who made Akshay Kumar address the nation on the sacrifices made by them.

Akshay Kumar was moved by the presence of these officers. Before commencing the Double Dhamaka round he addressed the audience with sincerity,“Ye jo police ka kaam hota hain, it's a very thankless job, sachi bata raha hoon. Shayad mere hisab se jitna kuch main janta hoon 830 Hindustaniyon keliye ek police officer, toh andaza lagaye inko kitna kaam karna padta hai (Being in the police is a very thankless job, I'm telling you the truth. According to what I know, for 830 Indians, a police officer has to do so much work, so just imagine how much work they have to do)”.

He emphasised on the pressure the people in uniform have to take and hectic schedules that go unseen by the public,“Main samajta hoon on an average 16 se 18 ghante kaam karte hai, hafte guzar jaate hai, mahine guzar jaate hai lekin inko ek bhi chutti nahi milti (I understand that on average they work 16 to 18 hours, weeks go by, months go by, but they don't get a single day off)”.

He also praises their dedication towards their work even during festivals,“Hum jab Holi khel rahe hote hai, Ganpati Bappa Morya keh rahe hote, humari jab chutti hoti hai tab inka bandhobas chal raha hota hai ki yeh 830 log kaidhe mein hai ki nahi. Sabse badi problem inke parivaar walo ke sath hota hai kyunki wo chahte hai ki yeh ghar aaye lekin inko kaam karna padta hai (When we are playing Holi, we are saying Ganpati Bappa Morya, when we have a holiday, they are busy checking whether these 830 people are in line or not.'The biggest problem is with their families because they want them to come home, but they have to work)”.

Akshay Kumar reminded the nation that it's because of these officers that we sleep peacefully.

'Wheel of Fortune' airs on Sony Television and Sony LIV.