Structural Adhesives Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By 2026-2035
|Report Attribute
|Details
|Market size value in 2026
|USD 15.04 Billion / 1,613.38 kilo tons
|Revenue forecast in 2035
|USD 25.31 Billion / 3,113.21 kilo tons
|Growth Rate
|CAGR of 5.95% from 2026 to 2035
|Base year for estimation
|2025
|Historical data
|2018 - 2025
|Forecast period
|2026 - 2035
|Quantitative units
|Volume in kilotons, revenue in USD million, CAGR from 2026 to 2035
|Report coverage
|Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, trends
|Segments covered
|By Resin Type, By Technology, By Substrate Type, By Application, By Region
|Regional scope
|North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; Middle East & Africa
|Country scope
|U.S.; Canada; Mexico; Germany; U.K.; France; Italy; China; India; Japan; South Korea; Indonesia; Brazil; Argentina; Saudi Arabia; South Africa
|Key companies profiled
|Henkel AG & Co. KGaA; Dow; 3M; HB Fuller Company; Franklin International, Inc.; Avery Dennison Corporation; Ashland Global Specialty Chemicals Inc.; Lord Corporation; Arkema S.A.; Scott Bader Co.
Structural Adhesives Market Dynamics
Driver
Strong Bonds, Lighter Future Ahead
The need for strong and lightweight bonding solutions is actively driving the industry growth in the current period. As the industries want products that are durable but also lighter in weight. Structural adhesives help reduce the use of heavy fasteners like bolts and welding. This improves efficiency and reduces material cost. In the automotive and aerospace industries, fighter products save fuel and energy.
Restraint
Cost Barriers in Structural Bonding
The high cost of structural adhesives compared to traditional joining methods is expected to hamper the industry growth during the forecast period. Also, the small manufacturers may find it expensive to switch from welding or mechanical fastening. Also, proper surface preparation is needed for strong bonding, which increases time and cost. Some adhesives also need specific curing conditions, like heat or pressure.
Market Opportunity
What is the Most Significant Opportunity for the Structural Adhesives Industry?
The electric vehicles and renewable energy are anticipated to create significant opportunities in the coming years. Moreover, these industries need strong, lightweight, and durable materials. Structural adhesives help with battery assembly, solar panels, and wind turbines. They improve safety and performance. As clean energy projects grow, demand for these adhesives will increase. Another growing area is modular construction, where buildings are made in parts and assembled quickly.
Smart Adhesives Shaping Future Industries
The industry is shifting towards advanced and smart adhesive technologies. Also, the new structural adhesives cure faster and provide stronger bonding. Some adhesives can cure at room temperature, saving energy. Hybrid adhesives are also becoming popular because they combine flexibility and strength. Automation is improving application accuracy. Digital tools are being used to monitor bonding quality.
Structural Adhesives Market Segmentation Insights
Resin Type Insights
Why did the Epoxy Segment Dominate the Structural Adhesives Market?
The epoxy segment dominates the market, owing to they provide very strong bonding and durability. They can handle heavy loads, heat, and chemicals, making them ideal for construction, automotive, and aerospace. They also bond well with metals and composites. Epoxy adhesives last a long time, reducing maintenance costs.
The acrylic segment is experiencing the fastest growth in the market during the projected period, due to they offer fast curing and high flexibility. They bond quickly, which increases production speed in industries like automotive and electronics. They also work well on different materials without much surface preparation. The manufacturers prefer acrylic because it reduces manufacturing time, which directly increases profits.
Structural Adhesives Market Volume and Share, By Technology, 2025-2034
|By Technology
|Market Volume Share (%), 2025
|Market Volume (Kilo Tons)2025
|Market Volume (Kilo Tons)2035
|CAGR(%) 2026-2035
|Market Volume Share (%), 2035
|Water-based
|37.91
|%
|568.73
|1128.85
|7.91
|%
|36.26
|%
|Solvent-based
|26.01
|%
|390.20
|878.24
|9.43
|%
|28.21
|%
|Reactive
|21.05
|%
|315.79
|788.26
|10.70
|%
|25.32
|%
|Hot-Melt
|15.03
|%
|225.48
|317.86
|3.89
|%
|10.21
|%
Technology Insights
How Did the Water-Based Segment Dominate the Structural Adhesives Market?
The water-based segment dominates the market because it is safe, eco-friendly, and low-cost. They release fewer harmful chemicals, making them suitable for indoor use and meeting environmental regulations. These adhesives are widely used in packaging, construction, and furniture. Also, companies prefer water-based adhesives because they reduce health risks for workers, which improves workplace safety.
The reactive segment is expected to grow fastest during the projected period, because they provide very strong and long-lasting bonds. They cure through chemical reactions, creating high-performance joints. These adhesives are used in demanding applications like aerospace, automotive, and wind energy. Also, the reactive adhesives enable lightweight design, replacing heavy mechanical fasteners. This is important for electric vehicles and renewable energy systems.
Substrate Type Insights
Which Substrate Type Segment Dominates the Structural Adhesives Market?
The metals segment dominates the market, owing to the fact that they are widely used in construction, automotive, and industrial equipment. Moreover, the structural adhesives bond metals strongly, reducing the need for welding and screws. This helps improve appearance and reduce weight. Metals require strong bonding solutions, which increases adhesive demand. Also, adhesives help prevent corrosion by creating a protective layer between metal surfaces.
The composites segment is experiencing the fastest growth in the market during the projected period, due to industries are moving toward lightweight and high-strength materials. These materials are widely used in electric vehicles, aircraft, and wind turbines. Adhesives are the best way to join composites because traditional methods can damage them. Also, the composites allow energy efficiency and fuel savings, which is a major global goal.
Application Insights
How Did the Automotive Segment Dominate the Structural Adhesives Market?
The automotive segment dominates due to vehicles' use of adhesives for body assembly, interiors, and safety components. Adhesives help reduce weight, improve strength, and enhance design flexibility. They also reduce noise and vibration. Also, the adhesives help manufacturers create sleek vehicle designs without visible joints, improving appearance. With millions of vehicles produced every year, demand is very high.
The wind energy segment is expected to grow fastest during the projected period, owing to increasing focus on renewable energy and sustainability. Structural adhesives are used to bond large wind turbine blades, which require high strength and durability. These adhesives can handle extreme weather conditions. Moreover, adhesives allow longer and lighter blades, which generate more energy. Governments are investing heavily in renewable energy projects, increasing demand.
Regional Insights
The Asia Pacific structural adhesives market size was valued at USD 6.25 billion in 2025 and is expected to be worth around USD 11.16 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 5.97% during the forecast period. By volume, the market is projected to grow from 660.54 kilo tons in 2025 to 1,529.21 kilo tons in 2035. growing at a CAGR of 8.75% from 2026 to 2035.
How did Asia Pacific hold the Largest Share of the Structural Adhesives Market?
The Asia Pacific region is the leading region due to the fast construction, manufacturing, and industrial growth. Countries like China, India, and Japan produce huge volumes of cars, buildings, and electronics, all using structural adhesives. Labor costs are lower, so production is high. Governments are investing in infrastructure and smart cities, which increases demand.
China Structural Adhesives Market Trends
China's market is experiencing steady growth, driven by rapid expansion in the automotive, construction, wind energy, and electronics sectors across China. Increasing adoption of lightweight materials in electric vehicles, supported by manufacturers such as BYD, is accelerating demand for high-performance bonding solutions that enhance durability and reduce weight.
Structural Adhesives Market Volume and Share, By Region, 2025-2035
|By Region
|Market Volume Share (%), 2025
|Market Volume (Kilo Tons)2025
|Market Volume (Kilo Tons)2035
|CAGR(%) 2026-2035
|Market Volume Share (%), 2035
|North America
|23.93
|%
|359.00
|647.86
|6.78
|%
|20.81
|%
|Europe
|22.01
|%
|330.20
|626.38
|7.37
|%
|20.12
|%
|Asia Pacific
|44.03
|%
|660.54
|1529.21
|9.78
|%
|49.12
|%
|South America
|6.02
|%
|90.31
|182.12
|8.11
|%
|5.85
|%
|Middle East & Africa
|4.01
|%
|60.16
|127.64
|8.72
|%
|4.10
|%
Why is the Structural Adhesives Industry Growing Rapidly in North America?
The North America region is the fastest-growing due to its focus on advanced technology and sustainability. The region demands high-performance adhesives for aerospace, automotive, and renewable energy industries. Strict environmental regulations push companies toward low-emission and strong adhesives. Moreover, the rise of automation and robotics has led to the use of adhesives replace mechanical joining for precision and speed in the region nowadays.
U.S. Structural Adhesives Market Trends
The U.S. market is experiencing steady growth, supported by rising demand across automotive, aerospace, construction, and industrial manufacturing sectors in the U.S. Increasing focus on lightweight vehicle production and electric mobility is driving greater adoption of high-performance bonding solutions that replace traditional mechanical fasteners.
Top Companies in the Structural Adhesives Market & Their Offerings
- H.B. Fuller Company: Supplies high-performance epoxies and MMAs for battery assembly and aerospace applications. Arkema S.A. (Bostik): Features the Bostik MMA range for high-strength bonding of metals and composites in demanding environments. DuPont de Nemours, Inc.: Focuses on BETAMATETM and BETAFORCETM brands to improve vehicle crash performance and safety. Huntsman Corporation: Provides the Araldite® line of epoxies and polyurethanes for aerospace and energy sector bonding. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW): Markets Plexus® and Devcon® adhesives to simplify assembly in marine and transportation markets. Dow Inc.: Specializes in rapid-cure resins designed for lightweighting and composite bonding in mass production. Lord Corporation (Parker Hannifin): Offers structural acrylics that replace mechanical fasteners in industrial and sign assembly. Ashland Global Holdings Inc.: Produces Pliogrip® adhesives for bonding composite body panels in heavy-duty vehicles. Master Bond Inc.: Formulates custom epoxy systems engineered for extreme temperatures in electronics and medical devices. Permabond Engineering Adhesives: Supplies diverse acrylic and epoxy technologies for high-strength engineering and industrial bonding. Scott Bader Company Ltd.: Manufacturers Crestabond® primerless adhesives for the marine and wind energy industries. Hubei Huitian New Materials Co., Ltd.: Delivers a wide range of structural adhesives for the automotive and renewable energy sectors.
Structural Adhesives Market Top Key Companies:
- Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Dow 3M HB Fuller Company Franklin International, Inc. Avery Dennison Corporation Ashland Global Specialty Chemicals Inc. Lord Corporation Arkema S.A. Scott Bader Co.
Recent Development
- In January 2026, BioBond Adhesives, Inc., unveiled the latest production of adhesive, BioAdhere SUP250. This newly introduced adhesive is biobased and is specifically designed for the defence and mobility industry, as per the published report. In December 2025, Big Dog Adhesives introduced a reload adhesive system with reusable cartridges. This system replaces conventional single-use cartridges with a precision and reusable engineered housing compatible with pneumatic and standard manual dispensers.
Structural Adhesives Market Report Segmentation
This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2035. For this study, Towards Chemical and Materials has segmented the global Powder Coatings Market
By Resin Type
- Epoxy Polyurethane (PU) Acrylic (including MMA) Cyanoacrylate Others (Silicone/Phenolic)
By Technology
- Water-based Solvent-based Reactive Hot Melt
By Substrate Type
- Metals Composites Plastics Wood & Others
By Application
- Automotive Building & Construction Aerospace Wind Energy Electrical & Electronics Marine & Others
By Regional
- North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa
