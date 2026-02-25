Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Natural Resource Partners L.P. Schedules Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2025 Earnings Conference Call


2026-02-25 11:31:15
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE: NRP) plans to report its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results before the market opens on Friday, February 27, 2026. Management will host a conference call beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results.

To register for the conference call please use this link pwd=dU%5E%7BZ5x. After registering, a confirmation will be sent via email and include dial-in details and unique conference call codes for entry. Registration is open through the live call, however, to ensure you are connected for the full conference call we suggest registering a day in advance or at minimum 10 minutes before the start of the call. Investors may also listen to the conference call live via the Investor Relations section of the NRP website at .

Audio replays of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of NRP's website.

Company Profile

Natural Resource Partners L.P., a master limited partnership headquartered in Houston, TX, is a diversified natural resource company that owns, manages and leases a diversified portfolio of properties in the United States including coal, industrial minerals and other natural resources, as well as rights to conduct carbon sequestration and renewable energy activities. NRP also owns an equity investment in Sisecam Wyoming LLC, one of the world's lowest-cost producers of soda ash.

Further information about NRP is available on the partnership's website at

NRP Contact
 Tiffany Sammis, Investor Relations, 713.751.7515, href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" title="...">..


