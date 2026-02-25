Henley & Henley, Attorneys At Law, Announces First Winner Of Dedicated Volunteer Scholarship

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Henley & Henley, Attorneys at Law, is proud to announce Colin Watson as the first recipient of the firm's $1,000 Dedicated Volunteer Scholarship. This scholarship was established to recognize students who consistently dedicate their time and energy to serving others and demonstrate a strong commitment to making a positive impact within their communities.

Colin Watson was selected for the Spring 2026 semester based on his longstanding record of meaningful volunteer service. His involvement includes volunteering with Feed My Starving Children, where he helped pack and prepare meals for children facing food insecurity around the world. He has also worked one-on-one with students through the First Tee golf program, supporting youth development both on and off the course. In addition, Colin has volunteered with The Stewpot in Dallas, assisting in the preparation and distribution of meals to people experiencing homelessness. Through these efforts, Colin has shown a sustained dedication to helping those in need, and he has expressed his intention to continue giving back to the community throughout his college years and into his adult life.

The Dedicated Volunteer Scholarship requires applicants to complete a minimum of 10 hours of community service within the past year and maintain a cumulative GPA of 3.0. The next application deadline for the scholarship is June 3, 2026. The firm is proud to support Colin Watson and other students like him who balance academic achievement with a genuine commitment to service and civic responsibility.

