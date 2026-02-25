Yukon Charlie's Taps Skier And Access Advocate Connor Ryan To Champion New Snow Goggles Built For Quality, Comfort, And Access For All

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DENVER, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yukon Charlie's announced a new collaboration with skier and access advocate Connor Ryan to introduce the brand's latest Yukon Charlie's Snow Goggles, designed to deliver pro-level clarity and all-day comfort at an accessible price. The relationship aligns directly with Ryan's collaboration with IKON Pass and Native Youth Outdoors around the Mountain Access Program, and Yukon Charlie's commitment to lowering barriers to snow sports participation. As part of the relationship, Yukon Charlie's will donate products to support the Mountain Access Program community events throughout the season.

With fresh enthusiasm for snow sports following this winter's global competitions, more people than ever are looking for high-quality gear that won't break the bank. The new Yukon Charlie's Snow Goggles answer that call, pairing crisp optics and fog-fighting performance with plush fit and durable construction-all at a price point designed to welcome newcomers and support returning riders.

"This collaboration is about more than gear-it's about keeping the mountains open to everyone," said Carmen Evola, CEO of Helio Outdoors, the platform company that includes Yukon Charlie's and four other high‐powered outdoor recreation brands. "Connor's Mountain Access Program mission pairs perfectly with our belief that quality and comfort shouldn't be luxury features. Together, we're making it easier for people to show up, feel confident, and stay out longer without overspending."

"Joining forces with Yukon Charlie's feels authentic to who I am and what I want for the sport," said Connor Ryan. "Mountain Access is about removing barriers and inviting more people in, and these goggles deliver the comfort and performance riders deserve at a price that doesn't gatekeep the experience. I'm excited to help more folks see the mountains in a new way-literally and figuratively."

Built for the Way Real People Ride:



Comfort that lasts: A soft, helmet‐friendly fit and moisture‐wicking face foam designed for all‐day sessions.

Clear vision in changing weather: High‐contrast optics and anti‐fog performance.

Durable by design: Rugged materials engineered for everyday use. Accessible price point: Premium feel without premium markup.

Community Impact: Product Donations to Mountain Access Program

Yukon Charlie's will donate snow goggles to Mountain Access Program activations, helping first‐time and developing riders gear up safely and comfortably at clinics, meetups, and community days this winter.

About Connor Ryan

Connor Ryan is a professional skier, filmmaker, and Indigenous advocate known for using his platform to expand equity and inclusion in the outdoors. A proud Hunkpapa Lakota, Ryan was raised on the homelands of the Arapaho, Cheyenne, and Ute peoples in Colorado, where he developed a deep connection to the mountains and to traditional ecological knowledge. He has been recognized for bringing Indigenous perspectives into snow sports, including being named one of Ski Magazine's 10 most influential skiers of 2025. Through his Mountain Access Program, in partnership with IKON and Native Youth Outdoors, and his visibility as an athlete, Ryan works to remove barriers for underrepresented communities, inspire more inclusive participation, and deepen the outdoor community's relationship with the land.

About Yukon Charlie's

Yukon Charlie's makes reliable, comfortable, and access-forward winter gear that helps people start sooner, stay out longer, and come back smiling.

About Helio Outdoors

Helio Outdoors is a platform of high‐performance outdoor recreation brands committed to making it easier for people to get outside and stay outside. With a focus on quality, comfort, and accessibility, Helio Outdoors develops gear that supports everyday adventurers and growing communities of new participants. Its portfolio includes Yukon Charlie's and four additional category‐leading brands-Aqua, Airhead, Inyo Pools, and Pureline-all united by a mission to remove barriers and help more people enjoy the outdoors with confidence.

Media Contact:

Stephanie Bolio

Senior Marketing Manager

Helio Outdoors

