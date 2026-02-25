Vereigen Media Strengthens Global B2B Marketing Presence With Sponsorship At B2BMX 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Demand generation leader to spotlight first-party data, verified engagement, and human-centered B2B growth at the industry's premier B2B marketing event in Carlsbad, California

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vereigen Media, a leading U.S.-based B2B demand generation company, today announced its official sponsorship of the B2B Marketing Exchange 2026 (B2BMX 2026), taking place between March 9-11 at the Omni La Costa Resort in Carlsbad, California.

Powered by Advertising Week, B2BMX is widely recognized as one of the industry's most influential gatherings for forward-thinking B2B marketers and revenue leaders. The event is expected to bring more than 1000 attendees, 65+ solution providers, and 50+ education sessions. The event explores the future of modern B2B growth, AI adoption, customer experience, and data-driven marketing.

For Vereigen Media's participation and the sponsorship in B2BMX represents more than brand visibility. The event reflects a strategic commitment to help enterprise navigate through growing challenges around data quality, privacy regulations, and shape the next era of demand generation with transparency, privacy compliance, and real human engagement.









Responding to the Industry's Shift Toward Trust-Driven Engagement

At B2BMX, the industry conversation is clearly shifting from volume-driven tactics to trust driven engagement strengthening global presence while deepening relationships with U.S. based marketing leaders.

“The future of B2B marketing belongs to companies that can prove engagement, not just promise reach. Enterprise teams are under pressure to justify every dollar spent. Our focus is simple replace guesswork with validated engagement intelligence powered by first-party data and real human oversight. Our sponsorship at B2BMX reflects our mission to help brands build meaningful connections by advancing first-party data strategies that prioritize human verification, compliance, and zero outsourcing.”

- Anuj Pakhare, Founder & CEO at Vereigen Media.

Elevating The Conversation Around Trust and Real Engagement

As B2B marketers navigate through rising privacy expectations, AI disruption, and increasing complex buyer behavior, Vereigen Media's presence at #B2BMX is ready to clearly state the urgent need to move beyond outdated data practices toward verified and consent-driven engagement.

The 2026 B2BMX event agenda highlights critical theme including:



Advanced AI adoption

Customer experience

Modern measurement engagement Integrated go-to-market strategies



By aligning the above insights, Vereigen Media continues to invest in its VM intelligence engine and SMART ABM framework to help teams drive more predictable pipeline outcomes.

A Clear Response to Modern B2B Challenges

Across industries including Media, SaaS, IT, Cybersecurity, and Finance, organizations are navigating increasingly complex environments defined by stricter privacy regulations, fragmented buyer journeys, and rising skepticism around third-party data.

Vereigen Media's model directly addresses these concerns through:



First-Party Data Intelligence: 110+ million first-party data continuously validated by in-house data experts with full consent.

Verified Content Engagement (VCE): This solution confirms real audience interaction while placing the content in front of real buyers.

Human verification: Real people audit data, ensuring real audience interaction.

VM Engage: A display and programmatic solution helps increase brand visibility among target accounts. Zero outsourcing: All processes is managed in-house to maintain data integrity, compliance, and accountability.



This approach empowers organizations of all sizes from startups to large enterprises, to elevate audience quality and drive stronger engagement outcomes by redefining B2B demand generation with transparency, accountability, and measurable performance at the core.

Today Vereigen Media supports hundreds of B2B brands across Media, Technology, SaaS, Marketplaces, and enterprise sectors with a team exceeding 300 professionals.

“Our focus has always been simple: move beyond surface-level metrics and connect the right brands with the right decision-makers through compliant, verified, and real engagement. Now more than ever, marketers want proof and full understanding of their lead engagement journey.”

- Dave Steinmeyer, Managing Partner at Vereigen Media

Proven Impact Across Global Brands

Vereigen Media continues to support hundreds of leading B2B organizations with a team of more than 300 professionals worldwide. Recent client outcomes highlight the effectiveness of its verified engagement model:



A global cybersecurity provider improved audience penetration while maintaining strict lead quality controls.

AnyDesk achieved 8%+ email engagement on early follow-up and recorded its largest Q4 marketing impact. ServiceNow reported 90% of delivered leads progressed to marketing-qualified status with minimal replacements.



On average, Vereigen Media clients report lead performance up to 3X stronger than traditional approaches, driven by the company's focus on real human interaction rather than volume-based tactics.

Strengthening Industry Relationships at B2BMX

Through its sponsorship, Vereigen Media aims to deepen relationships with CMOs, demand generation leaders, marketing operations teams, and sales enablement professionals who are actively rethinking their growth strategies.

At the event, the company will share insights on:



Building compliant demand programs in a privacy-first world

Using of verified engagement signals to improve marketing efficiency

Aligning content strategy with real buyer behavior Enhance event marketing outcomes through first party targeting



As the B2B landscape continues to evolve, Vereigen Media remains focused on helping organizations replace guesswork with validated engagement intelligence.

About Vereigen Media

Vereigen Media, a U.S.-based demand generation company

Leads. Done Right.



