Biorefinery Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By 2026-2035
|Report Attribute
|Details
|Market size value in 2026
|USD 248.65 Billion
|Revenue forecast in 2035
|USD 507.50 Billion
|Growth rate
|CAGR of 8.25% from 2026 to 2035
|Base year for estimation
|2025
|Historical data
|2019 - 2026
|Forecast period
|2026 - 2035
|Quantitative units
|Revenue in USD billion, Volume in Kilotons, and CAGR from 2026 to 2035
|Report coverage
|Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends
|Segments covered
|By Feedstock Type, By Technology Pathway, By Product Type, By End-use Industry, By Refinery Type, By Region
|Regional scope
|North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa
|Country scope
|U.S.; Canada; Mexico; Brazil; Argentina; Germany; UK; Italy; Spain; France; China; Japan; South Korea; Saudi Arabia; South Africa
|Key companies profiled
|Weyerhaeuser Company; ArborGen LLC; EcoPlanet Bamboo; Green Resources AS; Stora Enso; Suzano S.A.; West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.; Gratitude Farms; Natba Greene; Mul Biotech Farms
Biorefinery Market Dynamics
Driver
Renewable Targets Drive Biorefinery Growth
The emergence and implementation of stricter climate policies and renewable energy targets have generated value-added opportunities for industry participants in recent years. Moreover, the global governments have been seen trying to reduce fossil fuel usage and carbon emissions, where biorefinery has been observed in providing lower carbon fuels with biobased chemicals.
Restraint
Investments Barriers Challenges Industry Expansion
High initial investment cost is likely to hamper the industry's growth in the coming years. Moreover, setting up a biorefinery requires advanced technology and infrastructure. Feedstock handling, processing units, and integration increase expenses. Small companies struggle with funding. Technology risks also discourage investors. Operating costs can be high in early stages. Lack of skilled workforce adds challenges.
Market Opportunity
What is the Most Significant Opportunity for the Biorefinery Industry?
The local production of energy and chemicals is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the coming years. Moreover, countries want energy security and reduced imports. Biorefineries can use local biomass to produce fuel and materials. Rural areas benefit from jobs and income. Local supply chains reduce transportation costs. This opportunity supports regional development. Governments prefer decentralized production models.
Enzyme Innovation Fuels Long-Term Expansion
The use of advanced biochemical and enzyme-based processes is expected to support the long-term expansion of manufacturing operations. Moreover, the new enzymes improve conversion efficiency and reduce waste. Processes are becoming more selective and energy efficient. This lowers operating costs and improves yield. Advanced fermentation and catalytic methods support diverse products. Digital monitoring improves process control.
Biorefinery Market Segmentation Insights
Feedstock Insights
The lignocellulosic biomass segment dominates the biorefinery market, owing to it is widely available and low cost. It comes from agricultural residues, wood waste, and crop byproducts. It does not compete with the food supply. Governments support its use for sustainability reasons. Large volumes ensure a steady feedstock supply. It is suitable for producing biofuels, chemicals, and power.
Biorefinery Market Share, By Feedstock Type, 2025(%)
|Feedstock Type
|Revenue Share, 2025 (%)
|Lignocellulosic Biomass
|42.00
|%
|Sugar & Starch Crops
|7.00
|%
|Oil Crops
|15.00
|%
|Organic Waste
|11.00
|%
|Aquatic Biomass
|20.00
|%
|Microalgae
|5.00
|%
The aquatic biomass segment is experiencing the fastest growth in the market during the projected period, because it grows fast and does not need farmland. Algae and aquatic plants can be produced year-round. They offer high yield per area. Aquatic biomass absorbs carbon dioxide efficiently. It can be grown using wastewater, reducing pollution. This feedstock supports biofuels, chemicals, and bioplastics. As land becomes limited, aquatic biomass becomes more attractive.
Technology Pathway Insights
The biochemical conversion segment dominates the biorefinery market because it is well-established and efficient. It uses enzymes and microorganisms to convert biomass into fuels and chemicals. This method works well with sugars and agricultural waste. It operates at lower temperatures, saving energy. Many existing biorefineries use fermentation-based processes. It produces bioethanol and biochemicals reliably.
The thermochemical segment is anticipated to grow fastest during the projected period, owing to it handles diverse feedstocks. It converts solid, wet, and mixed biomass efficiently. This technology produces fuels, chemicals, and power. It works faster than biochemical methods. It is suitable for large-scale production. Waste materials can be used easily. Advanced gasification and pyrolysis improve efficiency.
Biorefinery Market Share, By Technology, 2025(%)
|By Technology
|Revenue Share, 2025 (%)
|Thermochemical Conversion
|30.00
|%
|Biochemical Conversion
|45.00
|%
|Mechanical/Physical Extraction
|25.00
|%
Product Type Insights
The bioethanol segment dominates the biorefinery market, owing to it is widely used as a fuel blend. Governments mandate ethanol blending to reduce emissions. Existing fuel infrastructure supports bioethanol use. It is easy to produce from biomass. Transportation fuel demand is high. Bioethanol reduces dependence on fossil fuels. It has established markets and supply chains.
Biorefinery Market Share, By Product Type, 2025(%)
|By Product Type
|Revenue Share, 2025 (%)
|Biofuels
|35.00
|%
|Biochemicals
|21.00
|%
|Solvents
|15.00
|%
|Bioelectricity
|11.00
|%
|Solvents
|8.00
|%
|Natural Fibers
|6.00
|%
|District Heating
|4.00
|%
The sustainable aviation fuel segment is experiencing the fastest growth in the market during the projected period, due to airline emission targets. Aviation has found alternatives to liquid fuels. Governments and airlines commit to carbon reduction. SAF reduces emissions significantly. Air travel demand continues to grow.
End Use Type Insights
The transportation segment dominates the biorefinery market because fuel demand is very high. Vehicles consume large volumes of energy daily. Biofuels replace gasoline and diesel partially. Governments promote cleaner transport fuels. Existing engines support blended fuels. Transportation creates steady and predictable demand. Fuel blending mandates support market growth.
Biorefinery Market Share, By End-use Industry, 2025(%)
|By End-use Industry
|Revenue Share, 2025 (%)
|Transportation (Road, Aviation, Marine)
|47.00
|%
|Chemical Industry
|20.00
|%
|Power Generation
|10.00
|%
|Agriculture
|7.00
|%
|Packaging
|5.00
|%
|Textiles
|4.00
|%
|Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care
|3.00
|%
|Construction & Building Materials
|4.00
|%
The packaging segment is expected to grow fastest during the projected period, owing to sustainability pressure. Brands want biodegradable and bio-based materials. Plastic waste regulations are increasing. Biorefineries produce bioplastics and biobased packaging materials. E-commerce growth increases packaging demand. Consumers prefer eco-friendly packaging. Governments restrict single-use plastics.
Refinery Type Insights
The second-generation biorefineries segment dominates the biorefinery market, owing to their use of non-food biomass. They reduced competition concerns. Technology is more mature than the advanced generations. They use agricultural waste and residues. Governments supported their development. They produce biofuels and chemicals efficiently. Investment risk is lower compared to newer technologies.
Biorefinery Market Share, By Refinery Type, 2025(%)
|By Refinery Type
|Revenue Share, 2025 (%)
|First-Generation Biorefineries (food-based)
|22.00
|%
|Second-Generation Biorefineries (non-food biomass)
|46.00
|%
|Third-Generation Biorefineries (algae and aquatic sources)
|15.00
|%
|Integrated Biorefineries (multi-feedstock, multi-product)
|17.00
|%
The third-generation biorefineries segment is experiencing the fastest growth in the market during the projected period, because they use algae and advanced biomass. These feedstocks offer a higher yield. They do not require farming. They support fuel, chemical, and material production. Carbon capture benefits are high. Technology improvements reduce costs. Governments support innovation. As sustainability and efficiency become critical, third-generation biorefineries will lead to future growth.
Regional Insights
The Asia Pacific biorefinery market size was valued at USD 98.77 billion in 2025 and is expected to be worth around USD 220.76 billion by 2035, exhibiting at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.27% over the forecast period from 2026 to 2035. Asia-Pacific dominated the global biorefinery industry with the largest revenue share of 43% in 2025.
How did Europe hold the Largest Share of the Biorefinery Market?
The Europe region leads the global market due to strong government support and strict climate policies. European countries focus heavily on reducing carbon emissions and fossil fuel use. The region invested early in biofuels, bio-based chemicals, and waste-to-energy projects. Strong research institutions and funding programs supported Innovation. Europe also has advanced agriculture and forestry sectors, providing a steady biomass supply.
Biorefinery Market Share, By Region, 2025(%)
|By Region
|Revenue Share, 2025 (%)
|North America
|30.00
|%
|Europe
|15.00
|%
|Asia Pacific
|43.00
|%
|Latin America
|7.00
|%
|Middle East & Africa
|5.00
|%
Germany Biorefinery Market Trends
Germany's market is growing as demand increases for sustainable, bio-based alternatives to fossil-derived chemicals and fuels. Strong government support through renewable energy targets and circular economy policies is driving investment in biorefinery infrastructure and technology development.
Why is the Biorefinery Industry Growing Rapidly in North America?
The Asia Pacific region is the fastest-growing region, akin to rapid industrial growth and huge biomass availability. The region produces large amounts of agricultural and food waste. Population growth increases energy and material demand. Governments are promoting renewable energy to reduce imports. Production costs are lower, making large-scale biorefineries attractive. Countries are investing in biofuels, chemicals, and waste-based energy.
China Biorefinery Market Trends
China's market is expanding rapidly as the country emphasizes sustainable development and aims to reduce dependence on fossil fuels through bio-based chemicals, fuels, and materials. Strong government support, including renewable energy policies and carbon reduction targets, is driving investment in biorefinery projects and infrastructure.
Top Companies in the Biorefinery market & Their Offerings:
Tier 1:
- Neste Corporation: Produces renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) using proprietary waste-to-fuel technology. Abengoa Bioenergy: Focuses on producing bioethanol and renewable electricity from cereal crops and cellulosic biomass. Clariant AG: Develops specialty catalysts and the Sunliquid process to convert agricultural residues into cellulosic ethanol. POET LLC: Operates a network of refineries converting corn and biomass into ethanol, animal feed, and corn oil. TotalEnergies SE: Processes vegetable oils and waste fats into HVO-type biofuels and renewable feedstocks for plastics. ADM: Leverages agricultural processing to produce biodiesel, ethanol, and plant-based industrial chemicals. UPM-Kymmene Corporation: Extracts wood-based biofuels and biochemicals, such as renewable glycols and lignin, from forest biomass. Renewable Energy Group (Chevron): Converts fats, oils, and greases into high-quality biodiesel and renewable diesel. Gevo Inc.: Utilizes carbohydrate feedstocks to create low-carbon isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, and renewable gasoline.
Biorefinery Market Top Key Companies:
- UPM Global Valero Versalis SpA. IES BIOGAS srl Neste Ørsted A/S Renewable Energy Group Sekab, Green Plains Inc. TotalEnergies Vivergo Fuels AB HOLDING SPA Assam Biorefinery Private Limited. Borregard AS BP PLC BTS Biogas Srl/GmbH Chempolis Clariant Cargill Incorporated Godavari Biorefineries Ltd. Honeywell International Inc. Wilmar International Ltd. Zea2 Bioworks
What is Going Around the Globe in the Biorefinery Industry
- In February 2026, the altM established an integrated biorefinery pilot plant. Also, the motive behind this heavy installation is to advance post-petrochemical material, as per the company's claim.
Biorefinery Market Report Segmentation
This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2035. For this study, Towards Chemical and Materials has segmented the global Powder Coatings Market
By Feedstock Type
- Lignocellulosic Biomass
- Wood Straw Corn stover Bagasse
- Sugarcane Corn Wheat
- Soybean Rapeseed Palm Algae
- MSW Industrial Waste Food Waste
- Seaweed Microalgae
By Technology Pathway
- Thermochemical Conversion
- Pyrolysis Gasification Hydrothermal Liquefaction
- Fermentation Anaerobic Digestion Enzymatic Hydrolysis
- Pressing Drying Milling
By Product Type
- Biofuels
- Bioethanol Biodiesel Biogas Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Bio-oil
- Platform Chemicals Succinic Acid Lactic Acid Others (Furfural, etc.) Specialty Chemicals Surfactants
- Biopolymers Biomaterials Bioplastics Bio-composites
- Cellulosic Fibers Lignin-Based Fibers Plant/Vegetal Fibers Agricultural Residue Fibers
- Biomass Power Bio-Steam Bio-Thermal Combined Heat & Power
- Biogas-to-Electricity Biomass Steam Turbines Gasification-based Electricity Waste-to-Energy Electricity
- Biomass District Heating Bio-CHP District Heating Thermal Networks
By End-use Industry
- Transportation (Road, Aviation, Marine) Chemical Industry Power Generation Agriculture Packaging Textiles Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care Construction & Building Materials
By Refinery Type
- First-Generation Biorefineries (food-based) Second-Generation Biorefineries (non-food biomass) Third-Generation Biorefineries (algae and aquatic sources) Integrated Biorefineries (multi-feedstock, multi-product)
By Regional
- North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa
