Kuwait PM Attends Military Show
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 25 (KUNA) -- Under the patronage and presence of His Highness Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Prime Minister, the opening ceremony of the military exhibition was held Wednesday on the National Day celebrations.
His Highness the Prime Minister viewed an air show performed by the Air Force, the Parachute Jump Team of the Ministry of Defense, the Helicopter Directorate, and Police aircraft of the Ministry of Interior. He also watched a naval display featuring Army, Police and Fire Force boats, demonstrating the high level of readiness, efficiency, and advanced capabilities of the Armed Forces and various security agencies.
His Highness then toured the military exhibition, which comprises four main sections representing the military and security agencies of the country. During the tour, he viewed the latest technologies, military and security equipment, and multi-purpose vehicles of the Armed Forces and security agencies, in addition to the services provided by the Emergency Medical Services Department of the Ministry of Health.
His Highness, in a press statement, extended warmest congratulations and best wishes to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and His Highness the Crown Prince, Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, and to the Kuwaiti people on the occasion of the 65th National Day and the 35th Liberation Day, praying to Almighty Allah to perpetuate the blessings of security, stability, and prosperity upon our dear homeland under their wise leadership.
His Highness commended the distinguished participation and high level of coordination among the various military and security institutions, which embodies the spirit of cooperation and integration. His Highness praised the significant national role played by all military and security sectors in protecting the homeland and preserving its achievements and affirmed the government's commitment to providing continuous support for all that enhances defense and security capabilities and consolidates the foundations of security and stability in the country.
The ceremony was attended by First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah, Minister of Defense Sheikh Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, Minister of State for Communications and Information Technology and Acting Minister of Information and Culture Omar Al-Omar, Minister of State for Municipal Affairs and Minister of State for Housing Abdullatif Al-Meshari, Deputy Chief of the National Guard Sheikh Faisal Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Governor of the Capital Sheikh Abdullah Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah, and senior commanders of the Army, Police, National Guard, and Fire Force. (end)
