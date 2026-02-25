403
Medifakt Expands Its Digital Health Ecosystem With Integrated Wearables And Blockchain Infrastructure
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Fakt-O-Ring and Fakt-O-Band integrate with Medifakt's mobile health platform and exchange-listed FAKT token to power a privacy-first, user-owned digital health ecosystem
Estonia, 25th February 2026, Medifakt announced the continued expansion of its connected digital health ecosystem through the integration of its Smart Wearable Devices the Fakt-O-Ring and Fakt-O-Band, with its mobile health application and Web3-enabled infrastructure layer. Designed at the intersection of healthcare, wearable technology, and decentralized digital infrastructure, Medifakt is building a unified ecosystem where individuals can monitor, manage, and engage with their health data while maintaining transparency, security, and control. A Connected Health Ecosystem, Not Just Devices Unlike traditional fitness trackers that focus on isolated metrics, Medifakt's smart wearables are designed as core components of a connected health ecosystem. The smart ring and smart band continuously capture key wellness and activity signals and securely synchronize with the Medifakt app, where data is organized into structured reports and daily health summaries. Users can select the device that best fits their lifestyle, whether the discreet, always-on form factor of the smart ring or the activity-focused versatility of the smart band, while accessing the same unified app experience. The ecosystem combines:
Wearable-driven tracking designed to support daily awareness of key wellness indicators. Seamless Mobile Synchronization
Automatic data synchronization with the Medifakt mobile application for structured reporting and visualization. Lifestyle Flexibility
Users can choose between the discreet, always-on smart ring or the activity-oriented smart band, while accessing the same unified app ecosystem. Ecosystem Integration Architecture
Devices are built to integrate directly with user profiles, structured reports, and virtual care features within the Medifakt app. Privacy-First Engineering
Data visibility and control remain user-managed, aligned with Medifakt's transparent data-handling principles. The Medifakt App: Turning Wearable Data Into Clarity The Medifakt mobile application acts as the central hub of the ecosystem. Through the app, users can:
-
Continuous wearable-based health monitoring
. A mobile-first health intelligence platform
. Virtual healthcare access
. Blockchain-enabled infrastructure for data integrity and interoperability
. An ecosystem token (FAKT) designed to support platform participation
-
Review structured health check-ups and wellness summaries
Track trends derived from wearable data over time
Manage personal health profiles securely
Access virtual consultations with qualified healthcare professionals
Engage with optional, non-monetary participation-based features that encourage consistent health tracking
