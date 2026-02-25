403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Clarification Statement By The Yim Family On AMLO Proceedings And Protection Of A Minor Child
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- Mr. Leak Yim and Mrs. Veereenyah Yim issue this statement concerning proceedings by Thailand's Anti‐Money Laundering Office (AMLO) under Order No. Yor.300/2568, dated 2 December 2025. The statement aims to clarify factual issues reported in the media, explain the nature of specified transactions, and express concerns regarding the treatment of a minor child in connection with the case.
Nationality and Travel History
According to official immigration records, Mr. Yim has never held Thai nationality and has never been issued a Thai passport. References in some reports to the revocation of a Thai passport therefore do not reflect his actual status under Thai law.
Immigration exit records show that Mr. and Mrs. Yim departed Thailand several months before the December 2025 enforcement actions, through regular immigration checkpoints and in line with previously scheduled business activities. Their travel was not triggered by any then‐pending enforcement operation.
Alleged Links to Other Individuals
Recent media reports and briefings have mentioned Mr. Yim alongside other individuals in connection with unrelated matters. According to information available to the family, Mr. Yim is not a party to those proceedings and no court record has established any joint ownership, joint investment, or financial transaction between him and those persons.
Transactions Involving Ms. Tangthai and Pooled‐Account Mechanisms
The name of Ms. Tangthai Banmahing appears in certain transaction records reviewed by AMLO. The family states that this reflects the use of a pooled‐account settlement mechanism operated by a foreign‐exchange service provider, rather than any personal or direct relationship between Ms. Tangthai and Mr. Yim.
On 3 March 2021, bank records from a Cambodian institution show that Mr. Yim delivered USD 1,000,000 to a licensed foreign‐exchange service provider in Cambodia for conversion into Thai Baht. On the same date, his Thai bank statements show that his account received a total of approximately THB 30,000,000 in multiple deposits. One of those deposits, in the amount of THB 5,000,000, originated from an account in the name of Ms. Tangthai. According to the documentary trail, this deposit formed part of the provider's internal settlement process between Cambodia and Thailand.
Subsequently, Ms. Tangthai pleaded guilty before the Chonburi Provincial Court to offences connected with operating a foreign‐exchange service. The suspended sentence imposed in that case and her admission to running such a business are matters of public record and are cited by the family as consistent with their explanation of the pooled‐settlement mechanism.
Involvement of a Minor Child
The family has received official correspondence from AMLO requesting information about the savings account of their six‐year‐old son and summoning him to provide an explanation regarding a small balance. The letters relating to this request are part of the case record.
Mr. Yim stated:“As a father, my highest priority is protecting my son. Bringing a six‐year‐old child into a complex financial investigation to answer questions about a small amount of personal savings is something that is very hard to accept. We are concerned that this may not be consistent with the spirit of international instruments on the protection of children.”
Service of Orders and Repeated Asset Measures
The family notes that some official orders have arrived on short notice, limiting the time available to prepare a response, and that information from the case file has appeared in media reports before formal written notice. Many of the assets now under review were previously examined in an earlier AMLO action and later released. Through their legal counsel, the family has asked how repeated freezing measures on substantially the same property align with applicable legal standards.
Position of the Family
The Yim family recognises the importance of effective measures against financial crime and has stated that it is ready to cooperate with the relevant authorities within the framework of Thai law. Mr. Yim stated:“We respect the role of AMLO and the Thai courts. We ask only that our family's situation be assessed on the basis of verified documents and applicable legal standards.”
The family has authorised Dentons Pisut Limited, its legal counsel in Thailand, to make available supporting documentation, including bank records and official correspondence, through appropriate legal channels.
Nationality and Travel History
According to official immigration records, Mr. Yim has never held Thai nationality and has never been issued a Thai passport. References in some reports to the revocation of a Thai passport therefore do not reflect his actual status under Thai law.
Immigration exit records show that Mr. and Mrs. Yim departed Thailand several months before the December 2025 enforcement actions, through regular immigration checkpoints and in line with previously scheduled business activities. Their travel was not triggered by any then‐pending enforcement operation.
Alleged Links to Other Individuals
Recent media reports and briefings have mentioned Mr. Yim alongside other individuals in connection with unrelated matters. According to information available to the family, Mr. Yim is not a party to those proceedings and no court record has established any joint ownership, joint investment, or financial transaction between him and those persons.
Transactions Involving Ms. Tangthai and Pooled‐Account Mechanisms
The name of Ms. Tangthai Banmahing appears in certain transaction records reviewed by AMLO. The family states that this reflects the use of a pooled‐account settlement mechanism operated by a foreign‐exchange service provider, rather than any personal or direct relationship between Ms. Tangthai and Mr. Yim.
On 3 March 2021, bank records from a Cambodian institution show that Mr. Yim delivered USD 1,000,000 to a licensed foreign‐exchange service provider in Cambodia for conversion into Thai Baht. On the same date, his Thai bank statements show that his account received a total of approximately THB 30,000,000 in multiple deposits. One of those deposits, in the amount of THB 5,000,000, originated from an account in the name of Ms. Tangthai. According to the documentary trail, this deposit formed part of the provider's internal settlement process between Cambodia and Thailand.
Subsequently, Ms. Tangthai pleaded guilty before the Chonburi Provincial Court to offences connected with operating a foreign‐exchange service. The suspended sentence imposed in that case and her admission to running such a business are matters of public record and are cited by the family as consistent with their explanation of the pooled‐settlement mechanism.
Involvement of a Minor Child
The family has received official correspondence from AMLO requesting information about the savings account of their six‐year‐old son and summoning him to provide an explanation regarding a small balance. The letters relating to this request are part of the case record.
Mr. Yim stated:“As a father, my highest priority is protecting my son. Bringing a six‐year‐old child into a complex financial investigation to answer questions about a small amount of personal savings is something that is very hard to accept. We are concerned that this may not be consistent with the spirit of international instruments on the protection of children.”
Service of Orders and Repeated Asset Measures
The family notes that some official orders have arrived on short notice, limiting the time available to prepare a response, and that information from the case file has appeared in media reports before formal written notice. Many of the assets now under review were previously examined in an earlier AMLO action and later released. Through their legal counsel, the family has asked how repeated freezing measures on substantially the same property align with applicable legal standards.
Position of the Family
The Yim family recognises the importance of effective measures against financial crime and has stated that it is ready to cooperate with the relevant authorities within the framework of Thai law. Mr. Yim stated:“We respect the role of AMLO and the Thai courts. We ask only that our family's situation be assessed on the basis of verified documents and applicable legal standards.”
The family has authorised Dentons Pisut Limited, its legal counsel in Thailand, to make available supporting documentation, including bank records and official correspondence, through appropriate legal channels.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment