Nextsource Announces The Gallagher-Clewes Memorial Scholarship Honoring Leadership, Service, And Lifelong Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nextSource, Inc. is proud to announce the establishment of the, a new annual program created to honor the lasting legacies of former nextSource leadersand. Rooted in their shared belief in people-centered leadership and continuous personal growth, the scholarship is designed to support eligible nextSource Associates pursuing education and professional development that fuels their careers and strengthens their communities.

Developed as a heartfelt, living tribute, the Gallagher-Clewes Memorial Scholarship celebrates individuals who exemplify the values that defined Jim and Kristin's leadership: authenticity, empathy, service excellence, community-mindedness, and a commitment to growing both personally and professionally. Their impact continues to shape nextSource's People First culture, and this scholarship ensures their spirit of leadership endures for years to come.

“Jim and Kristin believed deeply in creating opportunities for others and in the power of leading with integrity and heart,” said nextSource leadership.“The Gallagher-Clewes Memorial Scholarship reflects those beliefs by investing in people who embody their values and are committed to making a positive difference.”

Sponsored by nextSource, the scholarship is governed by a dedicated Scholarship Selection Committee, which oversees program integrity and the evaluation process. nextSource plans to contribute $10,000 annually to the scholarship fund. Award amounts and the number of annual recipients may vary based on available funding and the number of qualified applicants.

In addition to financial support, recipients may also receive mentorship opportunities and access to nextSource's broader professional network - further reinforcing the organization's commitment to long-term growth and career advancement.

Full program details, including eligibility requirements and nomination timelines, can be found at:

About nextSource

nextSource is a privately held, woman-owned professional services firm with more than 25 years of experience delivering comprehensive workforce solutions. nextSource provides Managed Service Provider (MSP), Employer of Record (EOR), Independent Contractor Compliance, Resource Tracking and Direct Sourcing services. Guided by a People First philosophy, nextSource partners with organizations to build compliant, agile, high-performing global workforce programs while expanding opportunity and growth for the people behind the work.

For more information, contact ... or visit our website.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at