Amiri Diwan Mourns Passing Of Sheikh Salman Humoud Al-Sabah
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 25 (KUNA) -- The Amiri Diwan on Wednesday mourned the passing away of Sheikh Salman Humoud Al-Salman Al-Humoud Al-Sabah at the age of 90.
The funeral service is to take place after Ishaa (evening) prayer tomorrow (Thursday). (end)
