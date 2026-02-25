Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Amiri Diwan Mourns Passing Of Sheikh Salman Humoud Al-Sabah


2026-02-25 10:45:35
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 25 (KUNA) -- The Amiri Diwan on Wednesday mourned the passing away of Sheikh Salman Humoud Al-Salman Al-Humoud Al-Sabah at the age of 90.
The funeral service is to take place after Ishaa (evening) prayer tomorrow (Thursday). (end)
