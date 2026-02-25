403
The Monarch At Brooklyn Rehabilitation And Nursing Center Earns Prestigious 5-Star Overall Measures Rating From CMS
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The Monarch at Brooklyn Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Brooklyn's
premier provider of subacute rehabilitation and skilled nursing care, is proud to share that the
community is a proud recipient of a 5 star Overall Measures rating from CMS, Centers for
Medicare and Medicaid Services.
The CMS 5-Star Overall Measures rating is a significant achievement, reflecting The Monarch's
unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional clinical outcomes, unparalleled
rehabilitative services, and compassionate patient-centered care each and every day. This
distinction underscores the community's dedication to supporting each patient's healing
journey within a warm, respectful, and supportive environment.
“We are incredibly proud of this 5-star recognition,” shared Gabrielle Shnayderman,
Administrator of The Monarch.“It affirms our team's relentless dedication to clinical excellence
and personalized care. At The Monarch, we truly start where others stop.”
In addition to its outstanding clinical services, The Monarch offers signature programming
designed to enhance the patient experience, including Recreation programming such as
Lifelong Learning initiatives, personalized Concierge Services, and its renowned
Comprehensive Amputee Rehabilitation Program, led alongside Paralympic Gold Medalists
Todd Schaffhauser and Dennis Oehler.
The Comprehensive Amputee Rehabilitation Program provides patients with mentorship,
inspiration, and specialized rehabilitation expertise to those who have undergone or are
contemplating amputation, exemplifying The Monarch's commitment to innovation and
excellence in rehabilitative care.
With its 5-Star Overall Measures rating and distinctive programming, The Monarch continues
to set the standard for subacute rehabilitation and skilled nursing services in Brooklyn and
beyond, meeting and exceeding all patient expectations.
For more information about The Monarch at Brooklyn Rehabilitation and Nursing Center and
its programs, visit: .
About The Monarch at Brooklyn Rehabilitation and Nursing Center
The Monarch at Brooklyn Rehabilitation and Nursing Center is a leading provider of subacute
rehabilitation and long-term skilled nursing care in Brooklyn, New York. Committed to clinical
excellence and compassionate service, The Monarch delivers personalized care designed to
help patients recover, regain independence, and achieve their highest level of function
post-hospital stay.
Legal Disclaimer:
